Key target hit with 8,500 extra mental health workers in the NHS

Thousands more therapists, psychiatrists and mental health nurses are working in health service.

Part of 10 Year Health Plan commitment to deliver more mental health care in the community.

Government manifesto pledge delivered ahead of schedule.

People across England will benefit from faster and better mental health support with 8,500 additional mental health workers recruited since the end of June 2024, meeting a key government target three years ahead of schedule.

Around one in five adults in England (an estimated 9.4 million) are now affected by a common mental health condition, but high demand, and subsequent long waits has historically been a significant barrier to people getting the support they need.

The milestone means thousands more people will be able to access mental health services sooner and closer to home, cutting waiting times, shifting more care to the community, and helping people access mental health support before they reach crisis point.

The new workers - including therapists, psychiatrists, mental health nurses and support staff - are now in post across NHS trusts and community health services in England, providing care to children, young people and adults.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting is expected to say in a speech to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine this morning:

This government promised to recruit 8,500 more mental health workers by the end of the Parliament. Today I can announce that we have kept our promise, three years early. We have recruited 8,500 more therapists, psychiatrists, and mental health nurses. They are delivering more care, earlier, and closer to people’s homes. We also promised to put mental health support in every school, and an extra 900,000 children can today access that support. Promises made, promises kept.

Improving mental health care to make it fit for the future is a priority in the government’s 10 Year Health Plan. This year, NHS mental health spending is forecast to increase to a record £16.1 billion, a real‑terms increase of around £140 million compared to last year.

On top of this, the government is investing an additional £473 million in mental health infrastructure by 2030 to modernise facilities, expand community mental health services, and increase crisis care capacity.

The Mental Health Act achieved Royal Assent at the end of last year, another key government commitment and a crucial step in ensuring people with severe mental health conditions receive better, more personalised treatment.

An independent review into mental health, ADHD and autism is underway, which will seek to identify how government, the health system and wider public services can respond to increasing demand for support more fairly and effectively.

The forthcoming 10 Year Workforce Plan will set out how we will continue to make sure the NHS has the right people in the right places, including mental health workers, to deliver a health service that is fit for the future.