Keynote speakers for APM’s Women in Project Management Conference 2024 announced - supporting women in leadership and career progression

Association for Project Management (APM) is delighted to announce its keynote speakers for the Women in Project Management Conference 2024.

The conference, set to be APM’s biggest event yet, will see over 700 project professionals across different sectors and all career levels come together to network, interact and learn about the topics that matter to women in the project profession. The conference takes place on 26 September in London.

Keynote speakers on the day will include a former international rugby player and an award-winning social entrepreneur and broadcaster.

Former international women’s rugby player Maggie Alphonsi, one of the most well-known names in women’s team sports will share her experiences on the rugby pitch which can be related back in a business context. Topics covered by Maggie’s keynote speech may include: leadership, understanding pressure, psychology of winning, transferring skills, pressure management, working in a male environment and overcoming adversity.

Before announcing her international retirement she represented her country seventy-four times, scored twenty-eight tries, won a World Cup, and helped England win a record breaking seven consecutive Six Nations crowns. Throughout her England rugby career, Maggie became a household name and a media professional. Since retiring she has commentated on live rugby matches and featured on the BBC’s Children in Need and The One Show. Maggie was named the Sunday Times Sports Woman of the Year, won the title of Six Nations Grand Slam Winner six times, and was the first woman to win the Rugby Union Writers Club Player of the Year. She was awarded an MBE for her Services to Rugby.

Natalie Campbell is the Co-CEO of ethical water brand Belu Water, the former Director of Insight and Innovation at The Royal Foundation, and founded a global social innovation agency A Very Good Company (AVGC). She is a proud disruptor of ‘business as usual’ and challenges clients to put purpose, sustainability, and inclusion at the heart of their work.

Natalie founded A Very Good Company with the single mission to create a world where people 'feel good, do good and live better'. Natalie has worked with brands including Virgin Media, Marks and Spencer, W Hotels, The Guardian, and Channel 4, helping them improve their community investment, supply chain and social responsibility strategies.

With a personal mission to create a world where people can do good and live better, Natalie’s career is defined by her ability to always see possibility and to change the unchangeable. She is a strong believer that in order to look forward, you have to step back and reconsider how to do things - whether that’s examining the narrative of what successful leadership looks like or reconsidering what your responsibilities are as a business in the 21st century. She also holds several public appointments and non-executive positions related to talent, leadership, and inclusive economic growth. Natalie also been called one of Management Today's 35 Women under 35 and recognised in City AM's Power 100 Women lists.

The Women in Project Management Conference will be taking a deep dive into issues exploring leadership, barriers to progression, mechanisms for improvement and recognising success stories. Throughout the event delegates will have the opportunity to listen to the keynote speakers as well as thought provoking case studies from women in leadership and learn what it takes to ‘make it’.

Hilary Trahair, Events Planning Manager at APM says: “We look forward to welcoming our fantastic keynote speakers and all those attending our conference in September.

“Making sure that women can flourish in project roles is absolutely vital. That’s why it’s important that events like our Women in Project Management Conference continue to bring together experts and like-minded individuals to listen, share ideas and the latest insights, and learn about the topics that really matter to those in the profession.”

