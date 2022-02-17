EU News
|Printable version
Keynote speech EVP Timmermans at the Europe Africa Business Forum event on Sustainable Energy
Keynote speech given yesterday EVP Timmermans at the Europe Africa Business Forum event on Sustainable Energy.
I am delighted to join the Europe Africa Business Forum to open this important dialogue between African and European stakeholders on the energy transition.
Energy is at the core of our partnership because sustainable energy is a key engine for Africa's socio-economic transformation and growth. And while the number of people having access to electricity in Africa doubled between 2014 and 2019, it is unacceptable that two out of three people still lack access to electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa.
It is even paradoxical:
The African continent holds some of the world's best potential for new renewable energy and green hydrogen production, which could be leveraged to enhance productivity, create jobs and improve lives.
Africa and the EU already have a longstanding cooperation on energy. Between 2014 and 2020, the EU allocated more than 3 billion euros to sustainable energy in more than 30 African partner countries.
It gave energy access to more than 20 million people, supported 8 Gigawatts of renewable energy and avoided over 14 tonnes of CO2 emissions.
We really need to expand this and we will expand this.
First, 30% of our external budget will be allocated to climate action. And altogether at least 29 billion euros will be allocated for Sub-Saharan Africa for the period 2021-2027.
Second, Global Gateway. Our new global connectivity strategy will mobilise 300 billion euros in investments to fulfill the goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement. It is our offer to partner countries for sustainable infrastructure investments based on democratic values.
Third, private capital. Public finance will never be enough to respond to all global needs. That is why the Global Gateway package will aim to unlock investments from the private sector.
With the Africa-Europe Green Energy Initiative we will specifically increase the share of renewable energy generation in Africa's energy mix; we will increase the number of African people gaining access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy, and we will promote energy efficiency.
The situation in my view is clear.
Electricity costs from renewables have fallen sharply over the past decade, and they are now the least-cost option for new capacity almost everywhere. Solar technology can provide the cheapest electricity humanity has ever seen. And the cost reduction is set to continue this decade and continue to undercut both coal and gas power generation in terms of costs.
Of course, if our partners want to develop their gas resources, it is their sovereign right. Obviously. A number of African countries made substantial gas discoveries recently and we acknowledge the role of gas as a transitional fuel. But let's also look at facts and figures, let's look at the cost of generating electricity and the cost of infrastructure, because these investments have to make economic sense as well.
With cheap renewables there is a double dividend for Africa, because cheap renewable energy opens doors to energy access in regions where millions of people have been living without electricity. The sun shines on every roof. And renewable energy can be generated in an extremely decentralized manner, without needing an extensive grid.
Cheap renewables also open doors to green hydrogen. This creates opportunities for Africa to move to higher value added industrial sectors.
So renewables, in fact, offer a triple dividend. Energy access, producing green hydrogen, and exporting green steel or green fertilisers, creating new jobs for young people entering the labour market.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Africa contributes least to global greenhouse gas emissions, but it is among the most affected by the climate crisis today. In the future, however, it could be one of the biggest winners of the clean energy transition.
Europe has no interest in becoming a green fortress. We want to lead the global green economy and we will support early movers in Africa, because our destiny and that of our sister continent are closely linked.
The European Union and Africa are natural partners. So let's continue to work towards a strong alliance around African priorities: adaptation, loss and damage, climate finance. Let's make the most out of technological progress, let's use this decade to make energy poverty history and let's bring green jobs and green growth to the African continent.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Statement by President von der Leyen with Czech Prime Minister Fiala17/02/2022 16:33:00
Statement given by President von der Leyen with Czech Prime Minister Fiala.
Keynote speech by Commissioner Wojciechowski at the 7th EU-Africa business forum17/02/2022 15:25:00
Keynote speech given yesterday by Commissioner Wojciechowski at the 7th EU-Africa business forum.
Speech at the Europe-Africa Business Forum (EABF) High Level side event on Circular Economy17/02/2022 14:33:00
Speech given yesterday at the Europe-Africa Business Forum (EABF) High Level side event on Circular Economy.
Ms Mariya Gabriel delivers a keynote Speech, via pre-recorded video message, at the 4th Polish Academic and Economic Forum17/02/2022 12:38:00
Ms Mariya Gabriel yesterday delivered a keynote Speech, via pre-recorded video message, at the 4th Polish Academic and Economic Forum.
Statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the judgments of the European Court of Justice on the General Conditionality Regulation17/02/2022 11:33:00
Statement given yesterday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the judgments of the European Court of Justice on the General Conditionality Regulation.
Statement by President von der Leyen at the ‘Vaccine Equity for Africa' launch event, co-organised by BioNTech SE and the kENUP Foundation17/02/2022 10:38:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the ‘Vaccine Equity for Africa' launch event, co-organised by BioNTech SE and the kENUP Foundation.
Commission unveils significant actions to contribute to European Defence, boost innovation and address strategic dependencies17/02/2022 09:25:00
The Commission recently (15 February 2022) put forward a number of Commission-led initiatives in areas critical for defence and security within the European Union.
Speech by President von der Leyen at the European Parliament Plenary on EU-Russia relations, European security and Russia's military threat against Ukraine16/02/2022 16:33:00
Speech given by President von der Leyen at the European Parliament Plenary on EU-Russia relations, European security and Russia's military threat against Ukraine.
Humanitarian aid: EU allocates €18 million in Algeria, Egypt and Libya16/02/2022 15:25:00
The European Commission has announced its humanitarian funding for North Africa for 2022 amounting to €18 million.
Space: EU initiates a satellite-based connectivity system and boosts action on management of space traffic for a more digital and resilient Europe16/02/2022 14:33:00
The EU is acting on its space ambitions by tabling two initiatives – a proposal for a Regulation on a space-based secure connectivity and a Joint Communication on an EU approach on Space Traffic Management (STM).