Kickstarting economic transformation
£24 million to realise Kishorn Port potential.
A multi-million pound investment is being made in one of Scotland’s most strategically important ports.
Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will invest up to £24 million at Kishorn Port in the west Highlands to enhance its capacity and capabilities, with an expanded dry dock and land reclamation enabling the manufacture of floating offshore wind foundations.
The expanded facilities are forecast to attract projects with the potential to support up to 1,500 jobs once the port is fully developed.
The investment forms part a Scottish Government commitment of up to £500 million over five years to develop the country’s ports and offshore wind supply chain. The funding will help ensure businesses and communities secure maximum benefit from the country’s growing renewables capabilities.
As a strategic location for offshore wind components marshalling and manufacturing, Kishorn Port will play a crucial role in supporting current offshore wind developments and is well positioned to capitalise on future opportunities extending beyond Scotland.
The port houses one of the largest openings of any dry dock facility in Europe, making it a unique and valuable asset.
Announcing the award ahead of making an investment-focused speech today at Panmure House in Edinburgh, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:
“This is one of the most significant public investments in our port infrastructure in decades. It is crucial to ensuring Kishorn Port and the communities it supports can reap the benefits of the global renewables market.
“It is a clear signal from the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise that will give investors the confidence to invest millions more in the area’s wider infrastructure, economy and people.”
HIE chief executive Stuart Black said:
“Offshore wind presents a massive opportunity for the Highlands and Islands and Kishorn is one of several ports that are at the heart of this. The facility has provided skilled jobs in a rural area for many decades and this is likely to grow significantly, which is vital to community resilience in a priority west coast location.
“The proposed dry dock expansion and land reclamation will greatly enhance the port’s capacity to support offshore wind and the contribution it makes to Scotland’s economy. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure this significant additional funding for the region and look forward to continuing to work with Kishorn Port Ltd as the project develops.”
Kishorn Port Limited (KPL) Director Alasdair Ferguson said:
“This is a significant milestone in the continuing development of Kishorn Port. The port expansion will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of jobs within Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area. We’re grateful to Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Government for their support.
“With the quarry on site, Kishorn Port is ideally suited to concrete manufacturing of floating offshore wind sub-structures, with local content, laydown, marshalling, and long-term integration and assembly possible at the port as part of the wider project in the long-term.”
Background
Other investments made as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment of up to £500 million include:
- Scottish National Investment Bank investments in subsea cable manufacturer XLCC and anchor manufacturer Subsea Micropiles
- HIE grant funding to help develop new harbour facilities at Scapa Flow harbour in Orkney and support Port of Nigg’s inner east quay project
- Scottish Enterprise grant funding to expand operations at Port of Montrose
