Killer driver ordered to spend longer in prison
A dangerous driver who killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby after filming himself driving at speeds in excess of 100mph has had his sentence increased.
Adil Iqbal, 22, from Accrington had his 12-year sentence increased to 15 years after the Solicitor General referred his conviction to the Court of Appeal as being unduly lenient.
The court heard that Iqbal had a history of driving offences, and was previously convicted of driving without insurance and driving while disqualified. He had also been given a warning from police after racing in another vehicle.
On 13 May 2023, Iqbal was driving a BMW at excessive speeds on the M66 heading towards Manchester.
He was travelling at 112mph when he swerved to avoid a collision with another car and ploughed into Frankie Jules-Hough’s car which was stationary on the hard shoulder.
Ms Jules-Hough was 17 weeks pregnant and travelling in the car with her two sons and nephew. She was airlifted to hospital but died two days later having suffered catastrophic injuries. Her unborn baby did not survive the collision.
Two of the children were placed in induced comas and their long-term health and well-being remains uncertain.
Iqbal denied driving at excessive speeds and blamed the loss of control on an issue with his vehicle’s rear tyres. He also refused to provide the PIN to unlock his mobile phone.
However, investigations uncovered that in the moments leading up to the collision, Iqbal was filming himself travelling at speeds between 107 and 123mph.
The Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said:
Adil Iqbal’s driving that day ripped apart a young family that had so much to look forward to – not least welcoming a new baby. It is deplorable enough that he was travelling at such excessive speed but endangering lives further by filming himself was simply inexcusable.
I am pleased the court has recognised the severity of his crimes and hope Iqbal’s increased sentence sends a stark warning to people who think it is acceptable to drive at high speeds and put the lives of others in jeopardy. You risk being punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Adil Iqbal was sentenced on 19 July 2023 to 12 years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 13 years after he was convicted of one count of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
On Friday 13 October 2023, the Court of Appeal increased Adil Iqbal’s sentence to 15 years. The Court also increased the disqualification period to five years with a 10 year extension.
Background:
- The maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving was increased from 14 years to life imprisonment for offences committed after 28 June 2022
- Further information on the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme is available on GOV.UK
- The AGO maintains a document listing recent sentences examined by the Attorney General’s Office under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/killer-driver-ordered-to-spend-longer-in-prison
