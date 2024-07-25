Killer driver who fled scene has sentence increased

A dangerous driver under the influence of drink and drugs who killed a 13-year-old boy and fled the scene has had his sentence increased.

Harley Whiteman, 20, from Hirwaun, South Wales, has had his six years and nine months’ sentence quashed and a nine years’ detention imposed after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on 29 February 2024, Whiteman was driving erratically and at speed through Hirwaun with two friends after he had been drinking and taking drugs.

On the Brecon Road, Whiteman swerved to avoid hitting another car, which caused him to mount the kerb and hit 13-year-old Kaylan Hippsley.

Kaylan was thrown into the air and was treated at the scene but died three days later in hospital.

Whiteman fled the scene but returned shortly after, shouting at those who were trying to help Kaylan.

When police officers later arrested Whiteman, he refused to take a breathalyser test and was verbally abusive towards them.

The Solicitor General Sarah Sackman MP said:

Harley Whiteman’s reckless actions have broken a family and stolen the life of a thirteen-year-old boy. That Whiteman fled the scene before abusing people tending to Kaylan, as well as police officers, is utterly deplorable. The court’s rightly increased Whiteman’s sentence and this should send a clear warning to those who recklessly drive at high speeds and endanger the lives of others that they will be punished with the full force of the law.

On 30 April 2024, Whiteman was sentenced to six years’ and nine months’ detention in a Young Offenders Institution for one count of causing death by dangerous driving

On 24 July, Whiteman’s sentence was substituted to a nine years’ detention after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.