Killing of development leader exposes insecurity in government-controlled Yemen

EXPERT COMMENT

Recent assassinations in Aden are likely to undermine confidence in the Yemeni government’s ability to maintain security for its civilians as well as international organizations and aid workers.

The kidnapping and killing of Wesam Qaid, a prominent British-Yemeni development practitioner and acting executive director of Yemen’s Social Fund for Development (SFD), is not only a tragic loss for Yemen’s development sector. It also underscores a persistent and unresolved challenge facing Yemen’s internationally recognized government: its inability to establish credible security in the areas of southern Yemen under its control, including its temporary capital Aden.

This incident is likely to deepen Yemen’s already severe humanitarian crisis, as development and aid agencies will be hesitant to send their staff into dangerous circumstances. It will further undermine confidence among donors, international organizations and members of the Yemeni diaspora, who are seen as essential for both humanitarian work and for future reconstruction efforts.

It also presents a challenge to Saudi Arabia’s efforts to consolidate its authority in southern Yemen, where it has supported the internationally recognized government against rival factions. The killing comes at a fraught moment amid the ongoing rift between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and following the consolidation of the Saudi-backed government’s control over southern Yemen late last year.

Without meaningful improvements in security provision, similar incidents are likely to continue in territory nominally controlled by the government.

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