King Charles III coast path now runs through Hampshire

Just over 22 miles of footpath from Portsmouth to South Hayling is now open. Improvements include a 400m boardwalk in Southmoor Nature Reserve.

A new 22-mile section of the King Charles III England Coast Path (KCIIIECP) between Portsmouth and Hayling Island along the scenic south coast in Hampshire, has opened to the public.

These works form part of a national programme to create a coastal footpath around the whole of England. Once completed the KCIIIECP will be the longest managed coastal walking route in the world and the UK’s longest National Trail.

Route starts in historic Portsmouth

Starting from Old Portsmouth and ending at the beach at South Hayling, the path is just over 22 miles long and takes in plenty of historic sites and picturesque coastal scenery.

Setting out in Portsmouth next to the 15th century Round Tower, built to protect the harbour from French invasion, the path continues along the city walls and on to tourist hotspot, Southsea.

Highlights here include Southsea Castle, built by Henry VIII, the Victorian South Parade Pier, Canoe Lake and Southsea Model Village.

Gateway to nature at Langstone Harbour

The Portsmouth to South Hayling stretch of the coast path navigates around the wildlife-rich Langstone Harbour © Natural England / Strong Island Media

Rounding Eastney Point marks the entrance to Langstone Harbour which sees a transition from an urban environment to natural estuarine habitats. After following the east coast of Portsea Island, the route reaches Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve, home to thousands of birds, especially over-wintering brent geese, avocets, redshanks and ringed plovers and then Southmoor Nature Reserve.

Both reserves are owned by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. The sea wall was breached by the sea at Southmoor Nature Reserve six years ago and what was once coastal grazing marsh has transformed into saltmarsh attracting a new variety of wetland species.

Natural England has funded a £500,000 boardwalk here to improve access. The boardwalk, made from recycled materials, will eventually be 400m long after the final 100m is installed over the winter.

Past the oyster bed lagoons to Hayling Island

The route then crosses Langstone Bridge onto Hayling Island, immediately passing the old oyster bed lagoons and following the Hayling Billy Trail down to the southwest corner of Hayling Island. Here the path passes by The Kench, a saltmarsh and tidal inlet of Langstone Harbour of special importance as a sheltered feeding area for birds.

The route culminates on Hayling Island beach after passing by Gunner Point, home to Hampshire’s most extensive sand dune system which supports rare plant species and ground-nesting birds.

Plenty to read and learn along the way

Throughout the path, Bird Aware Solent has contributed to the design of 19 interpretation panels highlighting the importance of bird awareness and sensitivity to nature. This stretch of the path largely follows the existing Waterside Walk, a popular local 14-mile path promoted by Langstone Harbour Board.

While establishing the new trail, Natural England has sought to improve the alignment of the coast path bringing in legal provision for the trail to ‘roll back’ in response to coastal erosion, thereby securing people’s rights into the future and protecting the investment being made now.

In particular, at Southmoor Nature Reserve the route has been pushed back to avoid inaccessible areas and those which can become flooded due to the breached sea wall.

‘A journey through Hampshire’s heritage’

Graham Horton of Natural England said:

We’re thrilled to open this new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path today, more than 22 miles of spectacular views boasting some of our region’s most iconic wildlife and landscape. It will provide both the local community and visitors from further afield more opportunities to access the coast and connect with nature.

Councillor Kirsty North, Hampshire County Council’s Cabinet Lead for Universal Services, said:

This new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path is more than just a walking route – it’s a journey through Hampshire’s heritage, habitats and coastline. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a family out for a weekend stroll, this path offers something special for everyone. We’re proud to support a project that not only opens up access to nature but also protects it for future generations.

Councillor Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said:

The opening of the Portsmouth section of the King Charles III England Coast Path is a fantastic milestone for our city. This new stretch not only celebrates our rich naval and maritime heritage and stunning coastal views, but also improves access for residents and visitors. We want to make it easier for everyone to enjoy walking and connecting with nature. We’re proud to play a part in this historic national trail that brings people closer to the sea and showcases the beauty of Portsmouth’s waterfront.

Underfoot conditions

The trail along the coastline of Portsmouth and Southsea and then around Langstone Harbour is generally flat, following public footpaths, promenades and highway pavements, but includes some shingle beaches. Some of the footpaths through Langstone Harbour can become wet and muddy in winter.

The KCIIIECP is a National Trail around the entire coast of England. Existing coastal national trails and other regional walks make up parts of the KCIIIECP and this newly improved stretch in Hampshire forms part of it.

You can plan your walk on the KCIIIECP by visiting the National Trails website.

Background

The Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 places a duty on the Secretary of State and Natural England to secure a long-distance walking trail around the open coast of England, together with public access rights to a wider area of land along the way for people to enjoy.

Natural England is working at pace to ensure completion of the KCIIIECP. By the end of 2024 it had opened 1,400 miles. Subject to resources we expect to complete the KCIIIECP by spring 2026.

To plan their visit walkers can access route maps of all opened sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path and any local diversions on the National Trails website. And can check for any restrictions to access on Natural England’s Open Access maps.

You can promote your business, service, event or place of interest for free on the National Trails website, inspire people to spend more time in your area and benefit from the economic impact of visitors.

National Trails, marked by the acorn symbol, pass through spectacular scenery, support local tourism and offer a range of routes from short circular walks to long distance challenges.

King Charles III England Coast Path:

We have a map showing progress to complete the King Charles III England Coast Path.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will be our longest, National Trail, passing through some of our finest countryside, maritime and industrial heritage, coastal settlements and rural locations.

It will also be the world’s longest managed coastal trail (i.e. the trail is maintained to National Trail standards). It will secure legal rights of public access for the first time to typical coastal land including foreshore, beaches, dunes and cliffs that lies between the trail and the sea.

Improvements to existing access to the coastline include:

a clear and continuous way-marked walking route along this part of the coast, bringing some sections of the existing coastal footpath closer to the sea and linking some places together for the first time

targeted adjustments to make the trail more accessible for people with reduced mobility, where reasonable

uniquely amongst our National Trails the KCIIIECP may be moved in response to natural coastal changes, through ‘roll back’ if the coastline erodes or slips, solving the long-standing difficulties of maintaining a continuous route along the coast – and making a true coastal path practicable

the legal provision for roll back is proposed to sections of the trail where a need has been foreseen but can be retrospectively applied to other parts of the route if deemed necessary

the route of the trail can also be altered through planning proposals and where coastal and flood defence works or habitat creation would impact on the proposed or open route of the KCIIIECP

we have a webpage showing progress near you to create the King Charles III England Coast path

we work closely with a broad range of national and regional stakeholders around the country including wildlife trusts, National Trust, RSPB, NFU, CLA, RA, OSS, Environment Agency and local authorities

The Countryside Code is the official guide on how to enjoy nature and treat both it, and the people who live and work there, with respect.

For landowners

Landowners who have KCIIIECP coastal access rights on their land enjoy the lowest liabilities in England. Here is our guidance on managing your land in the coastal margin.

For more information, visit our page on how the King Charles III England Coast Path is improving public access to England’s coast.

