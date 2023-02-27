Department for Culture, Media and Sport
King Charles III continues Queen Elizabeth’s legacy by giving His Majesty’s name to prestigious awards
The name change reflects His Majesty The King’s desire to continue recognising volunteers and promoting outstanding business
- Two prestigious Awards established during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, given in Her Late Majesty’s name and awarded by the UK Government, have been renamed to reflect King Charles III’s Accession
The Queen’s Award for Enterprise and The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service have been renamed following the Accession of King Charles III. The Awards will become The King’s Award for Enterprise and The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
Throughout Her Late Majesty’s 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was committed to recognising outstanding work and acts of service by individuals and groups. By attaching His Majesty’s name to these awards, The King has emphasised his desire to continue Queen Elizabeth’s legacy of recognising outstanding businesses and recognising the significant contribution of volunteers each year across the United Kingdom.
As Prince of Wales, His Majesty The King has been closely involved with the Awards for a number of years. His Majesty hosted the annual Royal Reception for both Awards on behalf of Queen Elizabeth since 2018, as well as recording a personal video message to refocus the Sustainable Development award category in 2019.
The newly renamed King’s Award for Enterprise celebrates outstanding achievement by UK businesses and is internationally recognised. The 2023 Awardees will be announced on Friday 21 April this year, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday, and on 6 May from 2024, the anniversary of The King’s coronation.
Previous winners of The Queen’s Award for Enterprise include companies operating on an international scale such as Kelvatek, who provide innovative fault management for electricity distribution networks; to family-run businesses like The Quiet Site, a sustainable holiday park in the Lake District..
Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said:
It is wonderful that His Majesty The King will give his name to these prestigious awards. Her Late Majesty left an enduring legacy of support for outstanding entrepreneurs and volunteers and the continuation of these awards will make sure they recognise hardworking individuals up and down the country long into the future.
Established 20 years ago during The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest given to local volunteer groups and recognises around 250 outstanding local volunteer groups each year. From 2023 onwards, awardees will be announced on 14 November each year, The King’s birthday.
Previous winners of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service include The Wylye Valley Art Trail, Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association, Hartlepool Carers and The Edinburgh Care Van Volunteers. Details of all 2022 recipients can be found on this interactive map.
Minister for Civil Society Stuart Andrew said:
These prestigious awards celebrate people’s dedication, commitment and hard work in contributing to society and I’m delighted The King will continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty.
I look forward to seeing the outstanding achievements the awards mark in the coming year, both by businesses and voluntary organisations.
Both The King’s Award for Enterprise and The King’s Award for Voluntary Service will continue to celebrate the very best and shine a light on the inspiring work that supports our economy and our communities.

- The overall aims of these awards and the approach used for nominations, applications and judging will remain unchanged.
- The new names for the awards have now been adopted. However, there will be a period of transition in early 2023 while their materials and timelines are updated.
- The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise recognises outstanding achievement by UK businesses. Since the Award’s inception in 1965 more than 7,000 companies have been awarded. Awards are valid for five years and those recognised are permitted to use The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise Emblem on their marketing and products during this period.
- Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II said of the Awards in 2018:
“Having watched the Awards established in my name grow in stature and influence, I continue to be impressed by the way that they have given opportunity to big organisations and small, enabling them to project themselves on the world stage.”
- His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, was closely engaged with the Awards, hosting the annual Royal Reception on behalf of HM Queen Elizabeth II since 2018, as well as recording a personal video message to refocus the Sustainable Development award category in 2019. He also led a review of the Awards in 1999, from which the scheme then became The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.
- The King’s Awards for Enterprise are a self-nominating process. Applications open on 6 May 2023. More details and how to apply
- Created in 2002 for The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) is awarded annually to voluntary organisations in recognition of their outstanding community service. Equivalent to an MBE, QAVS are the highest awards given to local voluntary groups in the UK, and they are awarded for life.
- The award has recognised the brilliant work of around 250 local volunteer groups per year.
- Any group of three or more people that has participated in voluntary work for more than three years can be nominated for the award. Members of the public can nominate an outstanding local volunteer group via the award’s website (note - they must be independent, not one of its volunteers or staff).
- Nominations for the next round will be accepted from 1st April - 15 September 2023. The awards will be announced on 14 November the following year.
- You can find your local recipients on our map.
- Commemorating The Late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Volunteering Award recognises 20 outstanding national charities working with 16-25 year olds from around the UK. Read the full list of awardees.
