King leads nation in paying tribute to VJ Day veterans

Their Majesties The King and Queen will join Second World War veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Iconic buildings from The Shard to Cardiff Castle will light up on Friday evening in tribute

National two-minute silence will be held at midday on Friday 15 August

Their Majesties The King and Queen will lead the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire today (Friday 15 August).

The National Service of Remembrance will honour and remember those who continued to fight and those who lost their lives during the final three months of the Second World War in the Far East.

This includes hundreds of thousands of soldiers who served alongside British Armed Forces from countries including pre-partition India, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Nepal and various African nations. Victory over Japan (VJ Day) was declared on 15 August 1945, following Imperial Japan’s surrender to Allied Forces.

The service, run in partnership with the Royal British Legion, will be attended by Burma Star recipients, a veteran of the British Indian Army and those involved in the Battles of Kohima and Imphal, as well as Prisoners of War held across the region and veterans stationed in the UK or Commonwealth countries, who contributed to the war effort.

It will also be attended by the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers, Parliamentarians, the Japanese Ambassador and other High Commissioners from across the Commonwealth.

A special tribute will be hosted by 400 members of the Armed Forces, including a guard of honour from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, with music provided by military bands. The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will lead a flypast featuring the historic Dakota, Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft.

The event will be broadcast live on BBC One, and members of the public are encouraged to participate in the national two-minute silence at midday.

From 9pm on Friday evening, hundreds of buildings across the country will be lit up to mark VJ 80, including Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London, Tower42, The Shard, Blackpool Tower, Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Durham Cathedral, Cardiff Castle, the Cenotaph, the Kranji War Memorial in Singapore and the White Cliffs of Dover.

At a special reception hosted in Downing Street for veterans, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Eighty years since our victory in the Second World War, we pay our respects to the many who fought, were captured, and made the ultimate sacrifice in the Far East. Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today. We must honour that sacrifice with every new generation.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

Eighty years ago today the Second World War finally came to a close after years of sacrifice from the greatest generation this country has ever seen. We must never forget this vital part of our national story. By coming together to hear the stories of our brave VJ Day veterans first-hand, we can ensure that the legacy of our British Armed Forces and those from across the Commonwealth is passed on to future generations.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

As the nation unites today to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we honour those who served and remember those who gave their lives. Thirty thousand British personnel, alongside many more from Commonwealth and Allied forces, lost their lives in the Far East campaign. Their bravery and resilience forged a brighter future and after years of conflict, a lasting peace. Today, their courage, dedication, and sacrifice continues to inspire every member of our Armed Forces.

Commemorations have been taking place throughout this week, including a reception for veterans hosted by the Prime Minister and Lady Starmer in Downing Street on Thursday and a sunset wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial Gates in London last night to pay tribute to Commonwealth personnel.

At dawn, military bagpipers will perform the lament ‘Battle’s O’er’ at The Cenotaph, in the Far East section of the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and at Edinburgh Castle. A piper will also perform at a Japanese peace garden to reflect the reconciliation which has taken place between the UK and Japan in the decades since the Second World War.

The Imperial War Museums new contemporary film ‘August 1945: It Was Over Then’ will be shown in screenings around the country, alongside a free augmented reality trail August 1945: A World Changed taking place at IWM North to tell the story of VJ Day.

Throughout the week, an immersive ‘Letters to Loved Ones’ display at Outernet’s Now Trending space in London has brought to life the stories of six individuals who served in the Far East, narrated by their families. The installation is free and open until Saturday 16 August. The film will also be shown on London’s Piccadilly Lights at 12:30pm today.

A reception will be held in the autumn at Windsor Castle to honour VJ veterans and the Commonwealth’s contributions.

The VJ Day 80 events are part of the Government’s commemorations throughout 2025 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. This year’s commemorations have paid tribute to the millions across the UK and Commonwealth who served, telling the stories of those who fought, the children who were evacuated, and those who stepped into the essential roles on the Home Front.

VJ Day 80 marks the culmination of this year’s commemorations, following four days of events in May to mark VE Day.

Notes to Editors

Access to the service at the base of the Arboretum’s Armed Forces Memorial will be strictly by event ticket only.

Members of the public can participate in the commemorations by attending a live screening at the nearby Naval Review and observe the two-minute national silence; pre-booking of car parking via the National Memorial Arboretum website is strongly recommended to guarantee entry.

For further information about VJ Day 80 and to pre-book parking, visit: https://thenma.org.uk/what’s-on/events/remembering-vj-day-80-years-on-national-commemorative-event

Visit the dedicated interactive website ve-vjday80.gov.uk for latest information and ways to get involved.

