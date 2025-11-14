King's Award for Voluntary Service honours 231 volunteer groups

Communities across the UK benefit from award-winning volunteers tackling loneliness, supporting health and preserving local outdoor environments

Megan’s Starr Foundation, Ballymacash Sports Academy, Northumbria Basketry Group, Side by Side Counselling and Guernsey Conservation Volunteers among those awarded

The award honours groups transforming lives through mental health support, youth services, environmental projects and community initiatives.

Previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award was established in 2002 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. His Majesty The King continued the award following his accession.

This year’s recipients include 185 organisations from England, 25 from Scotland, 16 from Northern Ireland and 5 from Wales, with 78% of awards going to groups outside London and the South East.

Groups receiving the award work across mental health, youth development, environmental causes, community support, arts and heritage. Their volunteers work to combat isolation, provide specialist care and strengthen local communities.

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock said:

These awards celebrate the extraordinary volunteers who are the lifeblood of our communities. Day in, day out, they give their time, energy and compassion to transform lives and strengthen the places we call home. Whether supporting people struggling with mental health, creating opportunities for young people to thrive, preserving our natural heritage, or simply being there for those who need it most – these groups embody the very best of community spirit. Their work reminds us that when people come together with purpose and determination, there is no challenge too great to overcome. To every volunteer recognised today: thank you, and my warmest congratulations.

KAVS Chair, Sir Martyn Lewis CBE said:

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the UK’s top award for groups of remarkable citizens transforming many aspects of life in their local communities. For over two decades these annual awards have shown the people of our country at their very best, coming together from all sections of society to touch virtually every area of need. They also reflect the key role which volunteers are playing in times of rapid change. Whether driven by a neighbourly passion to help others or to achieve that well recognised “high” of personal satisfaction, volunteering taps into a rich spirit of generosity and kindness. So let’s celebrate those volunteer-driven groups whose drive and excellence achieves so much for their communities in so many different ways. They are the very best of us.

Nominations are assessed locally by Lord Lieutenants before a committee of National Assessors reviews recommendations. The assessment identifies groups making tangible community impact, steered by volunteers rather than paid staff, maintaining the highest standards.

Recipients include:

This year’s announcement supports the government’s Plan for Change commitment to break down barriers to opportunity. Volunteer groups create pathways for people to contribute to their communities and develop new skills.

Nominations are now open for the 2026 awards on The King’s Award for Voluntary Service website, with applications closing on 1 December 2025.

Notes to editors