King's Baton Relay funding

Communities invited to join Glasgow 2026

The Scottish Government has announced £245,000 of funding to support the King's Baton Relay (KBR) in Scotland ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The funding, awarded to Commonwealth Games Scotland, will support at least 22 community events during the host nation leg from 1 to 23 July 2026, with the relay travelling to cities, rural areas and island communities. It will culminate in the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

Communities and sports clubs are encouraged to express their interest in hosting a visit, with the call for expressions of interest open until the end of March 2026.

Sport Minister Maree Todd visited GalGael, a social enterprise based in Govan, Glasgow, whose craftspeople hand-made the batons for the relay using ash from Pollok Park.

She said:

"Visiting GalGael and seeing the craftsmanship that has gone into creating the batons is a wonderful reminder of what makes this relay so special. I'm pleased that Scottish Government funding will help bring the King's Baton Relay to communities right across Scotland this summer.

"Whether a sports club, a community group, or you simply want to be part of the build-up to Glasgow 2026, I'd encourage everyone to get involved. These free community events are a real opportunity to get active, connect with others, and improve wellbeing right across Scotland.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what makes Scotland unique on a truly global stage, and I want as many people as possible to be part of it."

Gayle McPherson, Director of Legacy and Community Engagement at Commonwealth Games Scotland, said:

“The King’s Baton Relay is a special part of the build-up to Glasgow 2026 and will connect communities across Scotland with the excitement of a home Games. The baton itself carries the message of a sustainable Games, made from reclaimed ash from a Glasgow park by the traditional craftspeople at GalGael in Govan.

“The Scottish Government’s support will help bring the relay to towns, cities and island communities right across the country to ensure everyone is part of the celebrations and provide fans with the opportunity to show their support for Team Scotland as our athletes make their final preparations for Glasgow 2026."

Phil Batty OBE, Chief Executive of Glasgow 2026, said:

‘The King’s Baton Relay heralds the arrival of the Games into Scotland, with every Commonwealth nation and territory receiving their own baton to celebrate Glasgow 2026 in their own unique way.

‘This investment from Scottish Government to our partners at Team Scotland builds on our collective commitment to a spectacular summer of sport. We are excited to play our part in the journey from 1 July as Commonwealth Games Scotland take the Baton to all four corners of the country, showcasing Scotland to the world and gathering communities together to celebrate and share in the spirit of Glasgow 2026.’

Katie Sadleir, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Sport said:

“The King’s Baton Relay is such a special tradition of the Commonwealth Games, bringing people together through sport, shared values and a sense of connection across the Commonwealth.

“With the support of the Scottish Government, Scotland’s leg will inspire communities across the country and help shine a light on our shared ambition to remove one million pieces of plastic from Commonwealth waters.”

The KBR activation in Scotland will deliver free public events, creating opportunities for communities and sports clubs the length and breadth of the country to be part of the build-up to Glasgow 2026.

The Scottish Government is also providing £15 million of funding for sporting organisations to offer free, accessible and inclusive physical activity opportunities to capitalise on a “spectacular summer of sport”.

Background

Glasgow 2026 is projected to deliver a £150 million economic benefit to Scotland, with no public funding required from the Scottish Government for the core delivery of the event.

The KBR activation in Scotland runs from 1–23 July 2026. The international relay route, which began on Commonwealth Day 2025, is managed by Commonwealth Sport. Communities and sports groups wishing to express an interest in hosting a KBR visit should do so before the end of March 2026 - further information is available here.

Investing in sport and physical activity

King’s Baton Relay FAQs