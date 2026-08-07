King's Fund - At least 7.2 million more adults living with obesity than would have been if rates stayed the same as when first obesity strategy published in 1992

There are 7.2 million more adults living with obesity adults than would have been if obesity rates had stayed the same as 1993, the year after the first of 14 national obesity strategies was published, with the total number of adults living with obesity now standing at 14.3 million, new analysis from The King's Fund has found.

It comes as today the think tank publishes new commentary on the 'obesity timebomb' and how obesity policy has developed over the past decade, including the evolving impact of the emergence of new drugs used and paid for privately by millions to self-treat obesity.

The first of 14 government obesity strategies was published in 1992. Between 1993 (when data was first recorded) and 2024 (the latest year of full data) the percentage of adults who were either obese or severely obese had risen from 15% to 30%. The King's Fund analysis found that this means, based on the current population size, there are 7.2 million more adults who were living with obesity or severe obesity in 2024 than there would have been if obesity rates had remained unchanged since 1993, the year following the publication of the first obesity strategy. In total, there are now 14.3 million obese or severely obese adults in England.

The rise in obesity rates amongst young people is particularly stark. In 1993, just 6% of 16-to 24-year-olds were obese or severely obese. In 2024, the rate was three times higher at 18%, When accounting for the rise in obesity rates and population change it means there are 730,000 more obese or severely obese young adults than there would have been if obesity rates had not risen over the last three decades years, again based on the current population size. There are now 1.1 million 16- to 24-year-olds classed as obese or severely obese.

The King’s Fund said it is understandable that central government is using GLP1s as a new tool in their locker to tackle obesity, but the government needs to ensure that the people who benefit from them most are not priced out of accessing them, and that we don’t end up with wider health inequalities caused by obesity due to affordability and access. Government must also avoid over-reliance on them to avoid a short-term ‘sugar rush’ of action that does not deal with the wider causes that have driven the obesogenic environment that has contributed to the obesity crisis the nation currently faces.

This means, in tandem with a roll out of GLP1s, government must tackle obesogenic environments and deliver on the promise of the healthy food standard it committed to in its 10-year Health Plan. Given we get 80% of our calories from the big food retailers, relatively small but sustainable and little noticed changes to our diets through this route would make big inroads into obesity, the authors argue. Therefore, government needs to stop dragging its feet and get on with the mandatory targets, reporting and compliance of them it set out in the 10-year health plan.

The health think tank also the devolution agenda offers a huge opportunity to tackle obesity – as the prime minister did in his time as mayor of Greater Manchester, introducing restriction on the advertising of high fat, salt and sugar products on the transport network, following London’s lead. The acceleration of English devolution and new health duties on mayors and strategic authorities gives an added policy alignment space to make inroads on obesity. It added that devolution is a key mechanism for aligning the wider determinants of health and system incentives, bringing together transport, housing, employment, skills, regeneration and health around shared outcomes, with tackling health inequalities and obesity as a core issue.

Dave Buck, Senior Fellow for Public Health at The King's Fund, said:

‘For more than three decades successive governments of all stripes have talked the talk on obesity but have not sufficiently walked the walk. This analysis shows the scale of the failure to take the necessary action on tackling this obesity timebomb.

‘After 14 national strategies up to 2020, millions more people are living with obesity than would have been the case if governments had taken more effective action – with real consequences for people’s health, family life, work and the NHS.

‘New weight-loss drugs could make a real difference for some people, but they are not a silver bullet. They should be seen as a complement to, not a substitute for, longer term and effective preventive measures that address the fact the everyday food environment makes it far too easy for people to become unhealthy. This would avoid a short-term ‘sugar rush’ of a wider GLP1s rollout, which should be treated as part of a wider effort to tackle obesity.

‘The government now has a chance to stop repeating past mistakes. That means making healthier food easier and more affordable, holding supermarkets and food companies to account, and using new powers for local leaders to improve health in their communities. Ministers need to move from warm words to action; to walk the walk not just talk the talk on obesity policy.’