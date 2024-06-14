King's Fund - General election 2024: the health and care manifesto pledges

This resource is intended as a summary of the commitments the three largest parties in England have made for the NHS, social care and public health in their manifestos, associated costing documents and media reports ahead of the general election on 4 July.

This resource does not attempt to analyse, fact check or provide a comprehensive digest of all the pledges, rather it is a summary of the policy and spending commitments that have been made.

Social care reform

Conservatives

From October 2025, implement planned reforms to cap the social care costs an individual is liable to pay.

Labour Undertake a programme of reform to create a National Care Service.

New national standards for adult social care to ensure consistency of care across England, with a principle of ‘home first’.

Develop local partnership working between the NHS and social care sector on hospital discharge

Task regulators with addressing the role social care workers can play in basic health treatment and monitoring.