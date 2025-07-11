Think Tanks
|Printable version
King's Fund - GP Patient Survey results show primary care staff's efforts to improve people's experience of general practice are bearing fruit
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the annual GP Patient Survey published by NHS England
‘The results of this survey of over 700,000 people show that the huge efforts of primary care staff to improve people’s experience of general practice are bearing fruit.
‘Three quarters of patients reported that their overall experience of their GP practice was good, which is a small increase on last year. Our earlier research showed that making it easier to get a GP appointment was the British public’s number one priority for the NHS, so it is positive to see that people are finding it easier to access their GP. This includes many more people finding it simpler to contact their practice via phone, online and increasingly through the NHS App, which is an encouraging step forwards in achieving the government’s aim to create a more digitally enabled NHS.
‘General practice is at the heart of the government’s goal to shift delivery of more care from hospital into the community and it is heartening to see that patients are increasingly satisfied both with getting access to general practice and then with the care they receive, with 9 out of 10 people saying that their needs were met at their last appointment.
‘Despite these improvements, patients in the most deprived areas are still reporting worse experiences. More needs to be done to address these health inequalities and ensure the NHS lives up to the principle that people should receive the same level of care regardless of where they come from and who they are.
‘What is measured is what gets done and this survey is an invaluable tool for listening to patient voice. The challenge now is for national leaders and policy-makers to learn from what patients have said and act on the issues they raise to drive further improvement.’
Notes to editors
For further information, please contact The King's Fund media team on 020 7307 2585 or mediaoffice@kingsfund.org.uk.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve people's health. Our vision is a world where everyone can live a healthy life. Our mission is to inspire hope and build confidence for positive change. We achieve this through expert insights and original research, developing leaders and their organisations, convening, and strategic, collaborative partnerships.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: Half of all children suspended from school have special educational needs11/07/2025 11:15:00
The number of school days lost from children being suspended or absent has reached an all-time high, according to new analysis from the Who is Losing Learning Coalition
A year since the general election, The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance data11/07/2025 10:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest monthly NHS performance data
Adam Smith Inst - State Pension Could Become Insolvent By 2036 Despite Tax Rises11/07/2025 09:15:00
In 2018, the last time that it was measured, the welfare system, of which the State Pension is the largest component, had a total lifetime liability to the British people of £8.9 trillion - three times the UK’s current GDP. This is set to balloon even further, due to the ratchet effect of the triple lock.
JRF - Nearly all large families on low incomes trapped in hardship by cost of living pressures10/07/2025 17:15:00
Low-income families are no better off one year after Labour's election victory, new research finds.
IEA - NHS plan ‘mostly reaffirmation’07/07/2025 10:05:00
Dr Kristian Niemietz, Editorial Director at the free market think thank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Government’s plan for the NHS
IPPR - New polling reveals support for local leaders with fiscal firepower07/07/2025 09:05:00
Polling by More in Common with IPPR North reveals that Brits are supportive of the introduction of visitor levies. 41 per cent of Britons support them (outstripping 31 per cent opposed), with support rising to 52 per cent in urban areas and 50 per cent in rural areas.
Decisive action needed to create a pension system fit for the next generation, concludes IFS-led Pensions Review04/07/2025 11:05:00
The proposals put forward maintain an important balance between the state, employers and workers.
10-year health plan: ‘Neighbourhood NHS’ to shift care from hospitals to high streets, says IPPR04/07/2025 10:05:00
Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director at IPPR, responded to the 10-year health plan