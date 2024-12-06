King's Fund - Latest life expectancy data shows geographical divide in health in England

Veena Raleigh, Senior Fellow, The King’s Fund, commented on new data from the ONS on life expectancy in local areas

‘Life expectancy1 in vast swathes of Britain is still below pre-pandemic levels. Compared with 2017–19, male life expectancy in 2021–23 was just over half a year lower for men and a quarter of a year lower for women. Over the same period, male life expectancy was lower in over 80% of local areas and female life expectancy was lower in 70% of local areas. At 79 years for males and 83 years for females in 2021–23, life expectancy in England is lower than in most Western European countries, where by 2023 it had recovered to pre-pandemic levels or was slightly higher.

‘The data continues to show the geographical divide in health that has blighted England for far too long, with life expectancy in both males and females being highest in parts of southern England and lowest in some northern areas. The gap between areas with the highest and lowest life expectancy is now 10.3 years for males and 0.8 years for females, wider than it was in 2021–23. Males and females in Blackpool continue to have the lowest life expectancy in England, 6 and 4 years lower than the national average respectively.

‘Achieving the government’s ambitious goal of improving healthy life expectancy and halving the regional gap in it looks increasingly challenging given these trends. The government will need to invest in turning the tide on population health, which means taking bold action to reduce the prevalence of preventable conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Tackling the wide geographical inequalities in ill health and premature mortality, and the socio-economic factors that drive them, must be a core part of these strategies if the goal of reducing the number of 2.8 million people unable to work because of long-term sickness is to be achieved.

‘Reducing the gross health inequalities that blight our society is both an economic necessity and a civic duty.'