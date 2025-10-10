Think Tanks
King's Fund - Latest NHS performance stats show the green shoots of NHS recovery remain fragile
Danielle Jefferies, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest monthly NHS performance data
‘The green shoots of NHS recovery remain fragile. While there have been slight improvements in patient experience surveys1, these monthly figures demonstrate how shaky wider efforts to tackle waiting lists are. The latest figures show another small decline in the proportion of people seen for planned treatment within the 18-week target and a rise in the overall waiting list.
‘Patients are still confronted with lengthy waiting times, slower than anticipated ambulance response times, and crowded hospitals. Regularly missed targets for various indicators across NHS services are now a predictable occurrence each month, and it’s clear that there is a long road ahead to get the NHS back on its feet.
‘Over recent weeks, the government has fleshed out its ideas for increasing patient access to care and creating greater transparency on performance. Hospital league tables, the new ‘NHS online’ initiative and funding to boost the pay of social care staff are all designed to improve health and care services. But ahead of an Autumn Budget that is not expected to provide much more financial support to the health and care system, the conundrum facing this government is the same that troubled previous administrations – how do they keep down costs while resolving industrial action and keeping afloat during winter, all while improving performance in the long term. The government has set a clear priority to improve the 18 weeks target for routine care, but it remains unclear what the recovery plan looks like for many other services that patients rely on.’
IFS - Government’s proposed unemployment insurance benefit could save billions annually10/10/2025 10:15:00
Enhanced unemployment insurance to reward jobseekers while reducing support for long-term claimants of contributory disability benefits
IPPR Scotland responds to the Scottish government’s new climate targets10/10/2025 09:15:00
IPPR Scotland welcomes the new climate targets agreed by the Scottish government.
The King's Fund - The digital generation – young people’s thoughts on health and care technology09/10/2025 10:25:00
Young people are growing up in a world where screens and social media are the norm, and the reality is that it’s reshaping how they experience health and care.
IPPR - Over a third of Gen Z workers feel pressure to drink at work events, reveals IPPR08/10/2025 16:20:00
Pressure to drink at work events is contributing to widespread alcohol-related absences and reduced productivity across all sectors, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
The King's Fund - Social care commission should consider national system to assess people's needs08/10/2025 15:15:00
Social care commission should consider national system to assess people's needs, says The King’s Fund think tank.
IEA - Time for the Government to get serious about growth24/09/2025 16:20:00
Tom Clougherty, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the OECD Economic Outlook report
IPPR - Revealed: Number of full-time unpaid carers soars by 70 per cent22/09/2025 11:05:00
England’s social care system is at breaking point, with rising demand, shrinking supply, and growing reliance on unpaid carers, according to a new paper for the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
IFS Green Budget 2025: Government banking on big productivity gains to deliver its plans for public services22/09/2025 10:05:00
Government's public sector improvements rely on ambitious improvements in public sector productivity.
IPPR - Global Progress Action Summit in London this week: additional speakers announced22/09/2025 09:05:00
Organisers of a gathering of progressive leaders, policy experts, and strategists from nearly 40 countries have announced additional names for its lineup of featured speakers in London this week.