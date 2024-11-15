King's Fund - NHS performance issues are endemic across the country

Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance data

‘We are halfway through the government’s health reforms listening exercise, and the statistics speak loud and clear.

‘The figures show that NHS performance issues are endemic across the country and deep-rooted, with many key targets having been missed for years. Only 73% of people are seen within four hours in A&E compared to the NHS standard of 95% – a target not met in over eight years, and a target missed by every hospital trust running a major A&E department in England. People are waiting 42 minutes for an ambulance for urgent cases such as strokes when the target is 18 minutes – a target not met in over four years. The NHS waiting list for routine care stands at 7.6 million made up of 6.3 million individuals. Over 12,000 patients a day remain in hospital despite being well enough to be discharged and separate evidence shows the adult social care sector is under increasing financial strain, impacting the vital care they provide.

‘Ministers rightly want to improve the poor standard of care many patients receive. Lord Darzi’s report on NHS performance has already demonstrated that the NHS is awash with data showing the pressure services are under. Transparency is a good aim, but league tables alone will not lead to better and faster care this winter and could result in the unintended consequence of health leaders becoming too focused on reporting upwards to national bodies instead of outwards to what their local communities need. The mix of measures will need very careful implementation to avoid perverse incentives.

‘Many of the actions announced seemed to focus on hospitals, but we know that what happens outside of hospitals can create the pressures we see inside them. Shifting more care into the community, reforming social care and bolstering prevention will all be key to making our health care service fit for the future.’

Notes to editors