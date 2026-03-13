Think Tanks
|Printable version
King's Fund - NHS staff survey shows racism deeply entrenched and disturbingly normalised
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive at The King’s Fund, commented on the results of the latest NHS Staff Survey and the latest NHS performance figures,
‘It is completely unacceptable that NHS staff continue to be subjected to racism as highlighted in yesterday's survey, one of the largest workforce surveys in the world. Despite the government’s ambitions to build a modern 21st‑century health service, abuse experienced by staff from ethnic minority backgrounds leaves the NHS stuck in decades past, entrenching a culture in which racism is disturbingly normalised and creating a health system that fewer staff would recommend as a place to work.
‘One in five Black and minority ethnic staff report abuse, bullying or harassment from patients or the public, compared with just 5% of white staff. 14% say they have faced similar behaviour from colleagues, managers or team leaders, double the rate reported by 7% their white colleagues.
‘Every year we see yet more appalling survey results exposing the persistent, everyday reality of racism in the NHS. Its toxic consequences are sadly felt daily across hospitals and community and mental health services, leaving a damaging and wholly unacceptable impact on the staff who we rely on to deliver the best quality care.
‘You can’t run a health service on hostility. Patients and the public may face frustratingly long waiting times for themselves or the ones they love, but that is not - and never will be - an excuse for discrimination. Just as the public have a right to free healthcare, NHS staff have the right to work without fear and abuse.
‘The upcoming 10 Year Workforce Plan for the NHS must put anti-racism at its core and NHS leaders must embed it across their culture and leadership. Anti-racism must be an action, not a label, and requires calling out discrimination, tackling subtle but harmful behaviours at play, and dismantling the systemic barriers that hold staff back in order to make the NHS a place people want to join and stay rather than leave.
‘This must also be matched by clear, coordinated cross-government action. The Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care need to work together to assess how proposed immigration changes – including extending the wait for settled status – could affect NHS staffing and morale.
Responding to the NHS performance data, Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive at The King's Fund, said:
‘Meanwhile, frontline staff are under immense pressure to meet the government's ambition for 92% of patients waiting for non-urgent treatment to be seen within 18 weeks by 2029, while a rising number feel burnt out because of their work. It’s promising to see waiting lists at the lowest they’ve been in nearly three years, as well as emergency response times nearly under the 30-minute target for the year 2025/2026 and NHS leaders and staff deserve credit for this.
‘The challenge now will be maintaining this momentum when individual NHS organisations are operating under extremely tight spending envelopes.’
Notes to editors
- The King’s Fund has set out recommendations to support the NHS workforce in a long read, Securing the NHS workforce for the future: our recommendations for action.
- The King’s Fund has also published From burnout to belief: reflections on reforming the NHS from within.
- The King’s Fund has also published new figures showing that NHS trusts were operating at a £780 million deficit last year: NHS Funding Deficits | The King's Fund.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Strong case for integrating complex and confusing council tax support into universal credit13/03/2026 09:15:00
An examination of council tax support schemes across England, Scotland and Wales, and the case for reform
CSJ - £18bn welfare surge equals cost of 200 fighter jets10/03/2026 11:05:00
Britain’s welfare bill is set to surge by £18 billion in a single year, enough to fund a huge expansion of the armed forces, as ministers scramble to find money to strengthen the military
IFS - Despite recent progress, Scottish public services are still performing substantially worse than before COVID10/03/2026 10:05:00
Five years on from COVID, Scotland's public services are still struggling to recover
Adam Smith Inst - How 21 Failed Nuclear Projects Left UK Households Paying 40% More For Electricity Than France10/03/2026 09:05:00
Following the recent energy price cap announcement on the 25th of February, the Adam Smith Institute’s (ASI) updated Electricity Tracker reveals a staggering divergence in electricity costs between the UK and its nearest neighbour. British households are now paying 40% more for electricity than those in France, adding an average of £193 to quarterly domestic bills.
IPPR North responds to the Spring Statement05/03/2026 14:25:00
Dr Ryan Swift, IPPR North research fellow responds to the Spring Statement
JRF - Living standards challenge still acute as average annual incomes set to grow by only £40 over course of parliament05/03/2026 09:15:00
New modelling from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds that average annual household disposable incomes are projected to grow by just £40 over the course of the current parliament after adjusting for inflation (from April 2024 to April 2029).
IPPR: Progress on asylum backlog welcome, but challenges remain on small boats and hotels27/02/2026 10:15:00
The asylum backlog has fallen from around 62,000 cases in September to around 49,000 cases at the end of December 2025. This is now well below half the peak in summer 2023. There has also been a slight fall in hotel use: around 31,000 people were in hotels at the end of the year, 15 per cent lower than at the end of September 2025 but similar to the figure for June 2024.
Work Foundation - Nearly one million young people not earning or learning27/02/2026 09:15:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (February 2026) released by the Office for National Statistics.