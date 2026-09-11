Think Tanks
|Printable version
King's Fund - Performance stats: NHS now facing twin crisis of summer and winter
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King's Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance stats
'The NHS is now facing a twin crisis with summer joining winter as a major pressure on services and leaving little room for staff and the system to recover between peak periods. One major factor is climate change. As its effects become more pronounced and record-breaking heatwaves become more frequent, the impacts on people’s health and our health system are becoming more obvious.
‘Hospital buildings have been found wanting in the face of higher temperatures. We have seen reports of operating theatres having to close due to overheating and malfunctioning equipment, pushing back much needed procedures, backing up waiting lists and causing prolonged discomfort for patients. At the same time hospitals are struggling to meet their ongoing targets to get down waiting lists - last month the waiting list increased by 56,000.
‘Demand is surging to record levels with A&E attendances in the summer months now surpassing those seen in winter in each of the past three years. The figures put total A&E attendances for this year's summer at a record level of 7.3 million, 7.5% higher than last winter. The increased demand alongside an NHS estate that is struggling to cope with higher temperatures limits the health service’s capacity to deal with additional patients coming through its doors, stretching staff and systems further and risking worse outcomes for patients.
‘Our NHS hospitals were not designed for this weather, and in the Victorian-era buildings which make up a significant proportion of the NHS estate it is not uncommon to see sticking plaster fixes, such as portable air cons or patients needing to be moved around a hospital while renovations to cool wards are put in place.
'The realities of this new 'summer crisis' have been recognised by the government with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care confirming this week that the NHS will have to begin preparing for summer as it does for winter. This approach, along with the investment being made to upgrade and renovate the NHS estate to cope with future heatwaves, should be welcomed. But this highlights a stark reality that this cannot be tackled solely by the NHS; heat-proofing our health requires more fundamental changes.
‘It will take a cross-government approach of tackling and adapting to climate change to protect people from its worst impacts alongside action to keep people healthy and prevent them from needing the health service in the first place when confronted with potentially dangerously high temperatures.
'Extreme heat is now an NHS pressure point, not just a weather story. If ministers want to protect patients, staff and performance, they need to treat climate resilience and delivering a radical shift to prevention as core health policy.’
Notes to editors
The twin-crisis and summer pressures in charts:
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Home Office charges citizenship applicants more than five times processing cost, finds IPPR10/09/2026 11:15:00
People applying to become British citizens are charged more than five times the amount it costs the Home Office to process their application, according to new analysis from IPPR.
IFS - Hidden NEETs are much closer to the labour market than NEETs who are claiming benefits04/09/2026 11:05:00
New research on NEETs who do not claim benefits finds this group have much better employment prospects.
IPPR Scotland responds to Programme for Government02/09/2026 11:15:00
According to the think tank’s initial response, the first minister’s announcement is bold on ambition but lacks a credible implementation plan
IPPR - Big tech market power holds us back more than a shortage of finance or talent, UK businesses say01/09/2026 11:05:00
The market power of a handful of global technology giants is holding back British businesses and limiting the UK’s ability to capture the gains from AI, a new IPPR report warns.
Work Foundation - No quick fix for youth employment crisis as young people not in work or education remains near one million01/09/2026 10:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (August 2026) released by the Office for National Statistics.
IPPR: Government must build on asylum progress with accommodation reform and action on small boats01/09/2026 09:05:00
IPPR has responded to the migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office
IPPR welcomes major new investment in council and social housing25/08/2026 16:20:00
IPPR has responded to yesterday’s announcement of funding by the prime minister and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, Angela Rayner.
The King's Fund - Have we kicked the habit? The rise of youth vaping and the next phase of tobacco control25/08/2026 15:20:00
Smoking among young adults has fallen dramatically over the last decade and that success deserves recognition. In 2000 around a third of 16–24 year olds were active smokers in England. By 2024 that figure had fallen to just 8.6%, the largest decline of any adult age group.
Demos - Devolution done wrong risks a democratic black hole24/08/2026 10:15:00
Devolution has huge potential. It has the potential to drive economic growth, empowering local leaders to develop strategies that are right for their local areas and their economies and encouraging the economies of coordination needed to unlock opportunity and tackle the NEETs crisis. It has the potential to revitalise our public services, enabling local areas to deliver joined up, preventative, people-centered services.