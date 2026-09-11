King's Fund - Performance stats: NHS now facing twin crisis of summer and winter

Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King's Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance stats

'The NHS is now facing a twin crisis with summer joining winter as a major pressure on services and leaving little room for staff and the system to recover between peak periods. One major factor is climate change. As its effects become more pronounced and record-breaking heatwaves become more frequent, the impacts on people’s health and our health system are becoming more obvious.

‘Hospital buildings have been found wanting in the face of higher temperatures. We have seen reports of operating theatres having to close due to overheating and malfunctioning equipment, pushing back much needed procedures, backing up waiting lists and causing prolonged discomfort for patients. At the same time hospitals are struggling to meet their ongoing targets to get down waiting lists - last month the waiting list increased by 56,000.

‘Demand is surging to record levels with A&E attendances in the summer months now surpassing those seen in winter in each of the past three years. The figures put total A&E attendances for this year's summer at a record level of 7.3 million, 7.5% higher than last winter. The increased demand alongside an NHS estate that is struggling to cope with higher temperatures limits the health service’s capacity to deal with additional patients coming through its doors, stretching staff and systems further and risking worse outcomes for patients.

‘Our NHS hospitals were not designed for this weather, and in the Victorian-era buildings which make up a significant proportion of the NHS estate it is not uncommon to see sticking plaster fixes, such as portable air cons or patients needing to be moved around a hospital while renovations to cool wards are put in place.

'The realities of this new 'summer crisis' have been recognised by the government with the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care confirming this week that the NHS will have to begin preparing for summer as it does for winter. This approach, along with the investment being made to upgrade and renovate the NHS estate to cope with future heatwaves, should be welcomed. But this highlights a stark reality that this cannot be tackled solely by the NHS; heat-proofing our health requires more fundamental changes.

‘It will take a cross-government approach of tackling and adapting to climate change to protect people from its worst impacts alongside action to keep people healthy and prevent them from needing the health service in the first place when confronted with potentially dangerously high temperatures.

'Extreme heat is now an NHS pressure point, not just a weather story. If ministers want to protect patients, staff and performance, they need to treat climate resilience and delivering a radical shift to prevention as core health policy.’

Notes to editors

The twin-crisis and summer pressures in charts: