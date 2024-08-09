King's Fund - Rocky path ahead before the NHS is back on its feet

Danielle Jefferies, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data

‘These figures are a stark reminder that the pressure in the NHS is not going away, as it continues to grapple with ongoing industrial action, tight public finances, and a rise in the number of beds occupied by patients with Covid-19.

‘This is worrying because the NHS should be working now to prepare for winter, but instead providers are using their time and money to tackle immediate pressures. The new government will need to be clear on how it will support the NHS and patients going into a difficult winter, and will face difficult decisions on how to recover NHS performance.

‘The statistics show it has been three years since A&E performance was above the current interim target of 78% of people waiting under four hours, and four years since the 18 minute target for the average ambulance response time to conditions such as strokes and heart attacks was met.

‘Behind each of these missed targets is a patient waiting too long for the care they need. The independent review of the state of the NHS by Lord Darzi is welcome, but we must be realistic that it may take years before the NHS once again meets its waiting time targets.

‘Additionally, while there is a proposal put forth to end junior doctor strikes, this comes at the same time as GPs voting to begin collective action, which will add to existing pressures. The decision by the government to delay social care reform and parts of the new hospital programme will also have an impact on the ability of the health and care system to deliver better access to patients and service users.

‘Many will share the government’s ambition to improve care for patients. But there is clearly a very rocky path ahead before we see the NHS back on its feet.’

