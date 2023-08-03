Kings Fund - Sarah Woolnough announced as new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund

Sarah Woolnough, current Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. Sarah will succeed Richard Murray, who will step down in November 2023.

Sarah has held senior leadership positions across the health and care sector, with her previous roles spanning national charities, the civil service, and parliament.

Commenting on her appointment, Sarah Woolnough said:

‘I am delighted to be taking over as Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. It will be a critical time to lead The King’s Fund, as health and care services, and the people who rely on them, face challenges on multiple fronts.

‘But alongside the many challenges, there are significant opportunities to shape the national debate on the future of health and social care and to bring about improvements to services. The King’s Fund has a vital role to play in providing independent, authoritative policy analysis, supporting leaders in the system, and bringing people together to find sustainable solutions to the biggest challenges facing health and care.

‘I look forward to working with the talented team at The King’s Fund. Together, I believe we can build on the organisation’s strong track-record of informing policy, influencing practice, and helping to radically improve health and care.’

Commenting on the appointment, Professor Lord Kakkar, Chair of The King’s Fund’s Board of Trustees, said:

'I am delighted that Sarah will be the next Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. She has considerable experience in the health and care sector and has delivered substantial achievement and impact for patients, the public and the organisations she has served through her thoughtful and imaginative leadership.

‘I am confident that under Sarah, The King’s Fund will make further strides towards its vision that the best possible health and care is available to all.

‘Our thanks go to Richard Murray for his outstanding leadership of the organisation since 2019, and he leaves the organisation in a strong position to continue its mission.’

Sarah will take up the post of Chief Executive of The King’s Fund in January 2024.