Think Tanks
|Printable version
King's Fund - Some of today’s cancer figures show that the NHS can still improve care for patients despite the challenges it is facing
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS performance data
‘As the NHS comes out of a tough winter, it is encouraging to see some green shoots in these statistics showing that improvements have been made in several key measures of cancer care. In March, 77% of people had their cancer diagnosed or ruled out within 28 days of referral, surpassing the national target of 75%.
‘Some of today’s cancer figures show that the NHS can still improve care for patients despite the challenges it is facing. But the road to further progress in recovering performance in other areas of the NHS, including reducing lengthy waiting times for planned care and A&E, is long. The hospital waiting list remains stubbornly high at 7.5 million in March, representing 6.3 million people waiting, often in pain or unable to work, for treatment.
‘A&E departments also continue to be under extreme strain as we head towards summer, with over 2.2 million attendances in April, and only 74% of people being seen within four hours. The NHS’s recovery plan contains many sensible proposals to deliver better urgent and emergency care for patients. The increased spotlight in recent years on the longest waits in A&E departments is welcome and much needed. More than 42,000 people waited more than 12 hours last month in A&E after a decision was made to admit them to hospital.
‘It has been nearly a decade since A&E performance targets were reliably met, and there is little prospect of performance substantially improving in the near future. It is patients and staff who are bearing the brunt of the deterioration in NHS performance over the past ten years.
‘Successive governments have failed to invest in services to keep people well and outside of hospital. At the same time, NHS buildings and equipment have been allowed to degrade and become dilapidated. The government will need to prioritise both these areas if it wants patients to receive the urgent and emergency care they truly need.’
Notes to editors
For further information, or to request an interview, please contact the Press and Public Affairs team on 020 7307 2585.
The King's Fund is an independent charity working to improve health and care in England. We help to shape policy and practice through research and analysis; develop individuals, teams and organisations; promote understanding of the health and social care system; and bring people together to learn, share knowledge and debate. Our vision is that the best possible health and care is available to all.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFG - The next government must extend devolution to 85% of England to deliver meaningful and balanced economic growth10/05/2024 09:25:00
The next government must extend the English devolution map to tackle the economic underperformance of England’s cities and regions away from London
IEA - Empire and slavery did not make Britain rich, finds new IEA book01/05/2024 13:20:00
Colonialism and the slave trade were, at best, minor factors in Britain’s prosperity and may have been net lossmakers.
JRF - Prioritise low-income families to “poverty-proof” Scottish childcare ambitions29/04/2024 09:15:00
A new report from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds there's still a significant amount of work to be done to give children the best chance of growing up free from poverty and reaching the Scottish Parliament’s 2030 child poverty targets
IPPR - Rwanda hurdles only just beginning, says IPPR24/04/2024 13:25:00
Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities repsonds to Rwanda hurdles only just beginning
Centre for Social Justice - Government is right to get to grips with surging economic inactivity22/04/2024 09:25:00
Andy Cook, CEO of the CSJ commented on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s keynote policy speech about welfare reform at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)
The King's Fund - System working lays the groundwork for improved dementia diagnosis but more to be done18/04/2024 09:20:00
Integrated care systems are enabling the improvement of dementia diagnosis by supporting collaborative working across the health and care system, new research from health and care think tank The King’s Fund finds.
IEA - UK ranked second least authoritarian populist country in Europe, finds new index17/04/2024 16:20:00
Hungary, Italy, and Greece demonstrate the danger of embracing populist policies Hungary, Italy, and Greece demonstrate the danger of embracing populist policies
IPPR - Rent and house price data reaction: Government needs to fix broken planning system says IPPR17/04/2024 15:20:00
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR reacting to today’s house and rent price data