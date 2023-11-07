Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
King’s Speech comment: CMS Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage welcomes legislation on public service broadcasting and football governance
Commenting on the inclusion of the Media Bill and the Football Governance Bill in the King’s Speech.
- Read the latest report: Draft Media Bill
- Read the Football Governance report
- Culture Media and Sport Committee
Chair's comment
Culture Media and Sport Committee Chair, Dame Caroline Dinenage MP said:
“The Media Bill will be vital for ensuring our public service broadcasters can continue to thrive in an ever-changing media landscape and for enabling listeners to enjoy access to live radio on smart speakers. We welcome its inclusion and look forward to seeing how the Government has taken on board the Committee’s recommendations to make sure the legislation is in the very best interests of viewers and listeners.”
“Now the Government is committed to establishing the independent football regulator, it should get on with setting it up in shadow form by the end of the year. Today’s announcement should be a clear indication to the footballing authorities negotiating a revenue sharing agreement that they are firmly in added time. If they can’t strike a deal to protect clubs throughout the pyramid soon, the new independent regulator should be in place and ready to step in to impose one upon them.”
The Committee published two reports on the Government’s draft Media Bill following pre-legislative scrutiny earlier this year. The Committee is awaiting the Government’s response to its latest report, published in September.
The Committee’s report on football governance in June concluded that the Premier League and EFL must urgently come to an agreement on sharing more revenue with clubs down the football pyramid or the Government should bring forward setting up the planned independent regulator to impose a deal on the football authorities.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/378/culture-media-and-sport-committee/news/198304/kings-speech-comment-cms-committee-chair-dame-caroline-dinenage-welcomes-legislation-on-public-service-broadcasting-and-football-governance/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Future of horticulture sector looks bleak without urgent steps to safeguard its future07/11/2023 09:25:00
Horticulture, the vital £5 billion industry focussing on fruit, vegetables and ornamental plants, is at a crossroads.
Government complacent over rural mental health06/11/2023 16:05:00
In its response published recently (03 November 2023) to the committee’s rural mental health report published in May, the government states that the specific mental health needs of rural communities do not require targeted action and considers that existing provisions are sufficient to safeguard rural mental health.
Government complacent over rural mental health06/11/2023 13:05:00
In its response published recently (03 November 2023) to the committee’s rural mental health report published in May, the government states that the specific mental health needs of rural communities do not require targeted action and considers that existing provisions are sufficient to safeguard rural mental health.
Active travel: Government programme off-track as funding reductions hold back progress03/11/2023 15:20:00
The Government is not on track to meet objectives to increase rates of active travel by 2025. In a report published today, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warns that funding cuts made this year by the Department for Transport (DfT) could hold back objectives to increase active travel, including cycling and walking.
Wales as a global tourist destination: MPs publish UK Government response03/11/2023 13:05:00
Government Response: Wales as a global tourist destination.
Bulb Energy: Will billpayers remain on the hook for multi-billion pound bail-out?01/11/2023 14:10:00
Risks remain around the potential cost to the taxpayer following the collapse of Bulb Energy. In a report published today, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warns of uncertainties around the recovery of the £3.02 billion of taxpayer funds currently committed to funding Bulb, with concerns that extra costs could be added to customers’ bills at a time when many are already struggling with energy prices.
Government falling short on protecting marine mammals01/11/2023 09:25:00
The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee yesterday published the Government’s response to its report, Protecting Marine Mammals in the UK and Abroad.
HMG finally ups its game on Wagner30/10/2023 16:25:00
The Foreign Affairs Committee publishes the Government response to its report “Guns for gold: the Wagner Network exposed”.
Broadcasting “a remarkable success story for Wales”, but lack of reform risks “digital extinction” for the Welsh culture and language30/10/2023 11:25:00
While Wales continues to go from strength to strength as a centre for high quality broadcast production and creative talent, the transformational changes in the broadcasting industry risk Welsh content becoming invisible to viewers on digital platforms.