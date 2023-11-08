WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
King's Speech: LGA statement on Tobacco and Vapes Bill
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill announced in the King's Speech
Responding to the Tobacco and Vapes Bill announced in the King's Speech, Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:
“Smoking remains one of the leading causes of preventable ill health, disability, and death in England.
“The UK is taking a significant step forward by considering raising the legal age of sale for tobacco products and bringing in rules regulating the marketing, flavours and descriptions of vapes.
“We believe this is a progressive piece of legislation that would undoubtedly impact on smoking prevalence, and ultimately reduce rates of smoking-related disease.”
