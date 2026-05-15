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King’s Speech marked chance to “get back to what really matters”, says IPPR
Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director of IPPR, responds to the King’s Speech
“With Westminster distracted by leadership drama, the King’s Speech is an opportunity to get back to what really matters: the policies that could improve people’s lives.
“The local elections sent a clear message that voters are deeply frustrated with the status quo and expect a response that matches the scale of that anger.
“The government needs to show it has a serious plan for change — with much bolder action on the cost of living, including rent controls, alongside longer-term reforms to growth, the state, and Britain’s relationship with Europe.”
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