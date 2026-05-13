King's Speech to build a stronger and fairer Britain

King’s Speech will strengthen public services, reform the state and reverse decline

Ambitious programme to break with the status quo

New laws reflect big challenges country faces and bolsters UK’s economic, energy and national security

A stronger, fairer country that can weather the storm of global shocks and restore hope will be the focus of the new legislation set out in The King’s Speech today [13 May].

The King’s Speech – the second under this government – is expected to unveil over 35 bills and draft bills facing up to the big challenges our country faces and put the UK on a stronger, fairer path that unlocks hope for people across Britain.

The package of bills is targeted at strengthening the UK’s foundations through measures to bolster economic, energy, national security.

This includes laws to restore order and control to the immigration system, strengthen our public services and reform the state to support a more active government that is on the side of British people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“The British people expect the Government to get on with the job of changing our country for the better.

“Cutting the cost of living, bringing down hospital waiting lists and keeping our country safe in an increasingly dangerous world.

“Britain stands at a pivotal moment: to press ahead with a plan to build a stronger, fairer country or turn back to the chaos and instability of the past.

“My government will deliver on the promise of change for the British people.”

The government’s first session of Parliament delivered 50 government bills, including the Children and Wellbeing Act, Employment Rights Act, the Great British Energy Act, the Renters’ Rights Act and the Planning and Infrastructure Act.

The legislation passed delivered on core promises made to the British public – making our country safer, stronger and fairer through landmark laws to drive change. That includes help for parents with everyday school costs, stronger rights for victims and survivors, creating the first smoke-free generation to help people live healthier lives, tougher police powers to crack down on antisocial behaviour, and giving communities a say in the decisions that affect them.

This second session will deliver change to our communities.

Economic, energy and national security

The world today is more volatile and dangerous than at any point in recent history. A war on two fronts – in the Middle East and in Ukraine – threatens living standards. The government’s economic plan has put the UK in a better position to weather these storms. We will rebuild our economy to make us more resilient – and the King’s Speech will drive forward this progress through more protections for small businesses, reforms to regulation to drive growth and innovation, and changes to give businesses the confidence to invest and grow. Delivering on the government’s manifesto commitment to improve the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the EU, new laws will deliver more trade, more opportunity for young people and help to reduce the cost of living.

We need to get off the fossil fuel rollercoaster with clean, homegrown power we control and electrification of our wider economy. The King’s Speech is expected to unveil the Energy Independence Bill which will give government more power to tackle the affordability crisis and speed up the delivery of clean energy technologies and vital grid infrastructure.

Building on the progress already made to restore order and control to our borders, legislation will be brought forwards to deliver a firm but fair immigration system that restores control and earns public trust.

Bills will also be introduced to meet the evolving threats facing the UK head on, strengthening our defences and keeping pace with modern technologies from cyber-attacks to new powers to counter state threats so we can better disrupt the sharing of extreme content online.

As the Prime Minister set out earlier this week, the King’s Speech will also set out legislation to protect the UK’s steelmaking capacity by giving government options to nationalise British Steel, so that necessary action can be taken if needed while we continue to rebuild the steel sector.

Ending the opportunity crisis

Ending the opportunity crisis requires an active state that can deliver on the government’s commitment to fight for every child. The King’s Speech is expected to include legislation to deliver government’s landmark reforms to transform the school system so that all children get access to an inclusive, high quality mainstream education, and parents don’t have to battle a system just to get their kids the support they deserve.

Removing barriers to opportunity and helping people get on in life is at the heart of the government’s drive to reverse the decline felt across the country. Laws to deliver the manifesto commitment to put an end to the unfair and outdated leasehold system will give people more control over how they live in their own homes and provide stronger rights for homeowners.

Strengthened public services and reformed state

Landmark public service reforms in the NHS, police and special education needs will also strengthen our country. This government is reversing the decline and neglect of our NHS so that it’s built to support people at every stage of their life, as well as preventing them from getting sick in the first place. A new Bill is expected to be brought forward to accelerate the reform needed to strip back bureaucracy, improve patient care and support early intervention. Legislation to protect much needed social housing stock and better protect domestic abuse survivors will also be included, making sure families have safe, secure, affordable homes to live in.

The new legislation comes alongside the government’s action to ease the cost of living crisis for working people, remove barriers to growth, create more highly paid jobs and equip people with the skills and routes to get on in life. That includes rolling out free breakfast clubs and supporting parents with free childcare, freezing rail fares, capping the price of bus journeys, and fixing the broken welfare system by tackling the disincentives that pushed too many people away from work and investing £2.5 billion in a youth employment package that will support almost one million young people and help deliver up to 500,000 opportunities to earn and learn.