King's Speech to build a Stronger, Fairer Northern Ireland and Deliver the Troubles Bill

Statement from the Secretary of State regarding the King's Speech in Parliament

Today’s King’s Speech sets out the Government’s commitment to building a stronger and fairer United Kingdom with Northern Ireland at its heart. The Government’s legislative programme includes measures that will strengthen the foundations of our economy, public services and security, and help to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis facing families.

It also underlines the Government’s commitment to delivering the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill.

Northern Ireland’s place in the UK Internal Market will be strengthened through legislation to implement new agreements with the EU that will cut paperwork, reduce costs for businesses, and significantly ease the movement of food and drink goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as with the EU.

UK‑wide action on energy, through the Energy Independence Bill, will give government more power to tackle the affordability crisis, speed up the delivery of clean energy technologies and ensure greater resilience in the face of global shocks. And Northern Ireland will benefit from this Government’s investments in public services, defence and security.

A new Immigration Bill will allow the Government to speed up the removal and deportation of foreign criminals and reduce the pull factors that drive illegal migration.

Secretary of State, Hilary Benn MP, said:

“Today’s King’s Speech sets out an ambitious legislative plan to support a stable and prosperous Northern Ireland.

“The Government’s focus is on economic growth and prosperity, removing barriers facing businesses and working to create more jobs, investment and innovation here in Northern Ireland, while protecting the UK internal market.

“We will continue our partnership with the Northern Ireland Executive to support institutional stability, deliver better public services, and invest in Northern Ireland’s economic future.

“And we will strengthen energy security for Northern Ireland, supporting grid resilience, protecting consumers from price shocks and enabling investment in cleaner power.”

On the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, Mr Benn said:

“The UK Government is committed to delivering the Troubles Bill to address the legacy of that terrible period of our history.

“It is the only viable way to generate confidence across communities, enable information sharing by the Irish authorities, and put in place safeguards for our former service personnel.

“This final chance to get legacy right has fallen to us, in this Parliament, and we will deliver it.”

The legislative programme set out in the King’s Speech includes Bills that will extend and apply to Northern Ireland, either in full or in part.

The UK Government will work collaboratively with the Northern Ireland Executive to secure the legislative consent of the Assembly where appropriate.