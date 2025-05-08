Scottish Government
Kinloch Castle Study: Final report
This report summarises the findings of a study into the views of Rum residents on the sale of Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum. The report presents an agreed list of suitable conditions of sale for Kinloch Castle and advice on how a future sale of the castle should be conducted.
1. Introduction
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum has been in a poor state of repair for a long time. It is owned by NatureScot and has high yearly maintenance costs.
A range of previous work has been done by different groups, including NatureScot and the Scottish Government, to explore options for Kinloch Castle. All of these options have required substantial funding, and as this was not available, they have not been taken forward. Private sale is considered the only feasible option to secure the necessary level of investment and deliver best value for the Scottish taxpayer.
Context
We were asked to carry out this research by Scottish Ministers to support progress on the future of the castle, as part of wider work to support the long-term resilience of this island community.
A range of previous work has been done by different groups, including NatureScot and the Scottish Government, to explore options for Kinloch Castle. These include:
- A 2008 planning application by the Prince’s Regeneration Trust to develop the castle into tourist and private accommodation, with an educational centre, 41-bed hostel and staff accommodation on the castle grounds;
- A 2016 report by Savills on the option of developing a museum, residential and tourist accommodation within the castle building. This included a business plan, and had an estimated cost of around £13 million;
- A 2017 proposal by the Kinloch Castle Friends Association which set out a plan to restore the castle and provide visitor accommodation;
- A 2021 list of key objectives produced by NatureScot to assess proposals as part of a process to find a beneficial owner for the castle.
All of these options have required substantial funding, and as this was not available, they have not been taken forward. Private sale is considered the only feasible option to secure the necessary level of investment and deliver best value for the Scottish taxpayer.
We provided background information on this to all islanders ahead of the in-person workshop. This is available in the report annex, alongside a list of relevant reports and a more detailed summary of previous work.
