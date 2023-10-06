Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Kinship Care Week
Every child needs a loving, caring home, and if that can’t be with their own parents it is vital that there are genuine, caring alternatives. Kinship care can often be exactly that.
We should do more every day for kinship carers, but given it is Kinship Care Week, it is a chance to celebrate the children living in kinship arrangements, as well as their carers. Let me start by paying testament to the thousands of kinship carers across the country, who are doing amazing things for children. That will include many who don’t even realise they are kinship carers because they are just doing what families do. But that doesn’t mean they don’t need support or care or recognition. So many children I speak to are so grateful to wider family and friends for loving and caring for them when their birth parents can’t. What you do is truly incredible. You are changing lives.
For those who are not familiar with what kinship care is, it is when a child lives with a relative or friend who isn’t their parent. There are different types of kinship care, including: living in an informal arrangement; being on a Child Arrangements Order or Special Guardianship Order and being ‘looked after’ by the local authority and placed with kinship foster carers. The latest census published last week by the Office for National Statistics shows that, in England and Wales there are 121,000 children living in kinship arrangement, with over half (59%) of children living with at least one grandparent. i
As I set out in my response to the government’s consultation on the Stable Homes, Built on Love strategy, it is good to see the focus on expanding kinship arrangements and providing intensive support for a child’s family network when issues are identified. In my Family Review I heard that many families turn to their own network when things get tough. Families told me that they often choose first to access help and support from their parents, grandparents, and friends. We must nurture these wider family networks, and give kinship carers the recognition and support they need.
There is a role for everyone to play in supporting children in kinship arrangements and their parents. I look forward to the government’s publication of its Kinship Care strategy by the end of this year. I would like to see the strategy set a clear direction for how kinship families will be supported and sustained through enhanced mental health support, greater financial support, and support with employment as well. It needs to look to leading examples of good practice from employers for carers who step in, often unexpectedly to care for children. For example, I was pleased to see Tesco recently introducing paid leave for kinship carers.
Schools are a central source of support in children’s lives and must be equipped to recognise the needs of children in kinship arrangements and effectively signpost them to support. That’s why last year I produced a resource with Kinship Liverpool that I hope sparks conversations about the need to understand the variations in family arrangements and the needs of children living in kinship care.
I will continue to champion the need for children in kinship care and their carers to get the recognition they deserve. I hope this week inspires conversations across the country about the value of kinship in children’s lives.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/kinship-care-week/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Navigating the Workplace with Dyslexia05/10/2023 15:10:00
Children's Commissioner yesterday shared a guest blog from a member of the Children’s Commissioner’s office discussing her experience of dyslexia in the workplace.
Commissioner responds to IOPC investigation into Child Q15/09/2023 15:05:00
As Children’s Commissioner, it is my responsibility to make sure children’s voices are heard and their rights protected. On that basis, I welcome the conclusion of the IOPC’s investigation.
The Children’s Commissioner launches ‘The Big Ambition’14/09/2023 12:20:00
The Children’s Commissioner launches ‘The Big Ambition’.
Children’s Social Care Reform11/09/2023 15:20:00
Keeping children safe is the most important thing any society can do, and my responsibility towards children in care and those with a social worker is the one I hold most dear.
Spotlight on: Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children missing from education06/09/2023 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, I have witnessed the lack of support for migrant children arriving in England.
Statement from the Commissioner05/09/2023 09:20:00
As Children’s Commissioner, children’s safety is of course paramount. On that basis, it is right that everything is done to make sure schools are safe places for children to learn and play.
Back to School04/09/2023 15:38:00
Good morning, everyone! Today is a very important day, it’s the first day of a brand-new academic year. I want to take this chance to welcome back every child across the country who is going back to school this week.
Spotlight on: children with SEND & Mental Health missing from education04/09/2023 12:20:00
The latest attendance marks a worrying pattern – school absences are getting worse rather than better and children’s engagement with school has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.