Kirklees College signs up to the Dying to Work Charter

Kirklees college is the latest employer in the region to sign up to the Dying to Work Charter.

Kirklees College signed the dying to work charter on 25 October 2022 providing protection for their 884 employees.

The Dying to Work campaign would like to see terminal illness recognised as a ‘protected characteristic’ so that an employee with a terminal illness would enjoy a ‘protected period’ where they could not be dismissed as a result of their condition.

Such protection would give every person battling terminal conditions the choice of how to spend their final months and the peace of mind to know their job was protected and the future

financial security of their family was guaranteed.

Potential effects of losing your job following a terminal diagnosis:

Reduced income and loss of financial security.

Loss of stimulation, dignity and normality associated with being in employment.

Undergoing an inevitably stressful and upsetting HR procedure.

Loss of ‘Death in Service’ and ‘Life Assurance’ payments to family members and loved ones.

For more information visit www.dyingtowork.co.uk

