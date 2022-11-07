WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Kirklees College signs up to the Dying to Work Charter
Kirklees college is the latest employer in the region to sign up to the Dying to Work Charter.
Kirklees College signed the dying to work charter on 25 October 2022 providing protection for their 884 employees.
The Dying to Work campaign would like to see terminal illness recognised as a ‘protected characteristic’ so that an employee with a terminal illness would enjoy a ‘protected period’ where they could not be dismissed as a result of their condition.
Such protection would give every person battling terminal conditions the choice of how to spend their final months and the peace of mind to know their job was protected and the future
financial security of their family was guaranteed.
Potential effects of losing your job following a terminal diagnosis:
- Reduced income and loss of financial security.
- Loss of stimulation, dignity and normality associated with being in employment.
- Undergoing an inevitably stressful and upsetting HR procedure.
- Loss of ‘Death in Service’ and ‘Life Assurance’ payments to family members and loved ones.
For more information visit www.dyingtowork.co.uk
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Non-disabled workers paid 17% more than disabled peers – TUC07/11/2022 16:05:00
New analysis shows pay gap between non-disabled and disabled workers is now 17.2%, or £3,700 a year.
CBI Scotland responds to Finance Secretary's financial statement04/11/2022 16:05:00
CBI Scotland recently (02 November 2022) responded to Finance Secretary's financial statement.
1 in 4 children with care worker parents are growing up in poverty04/11/2022 12:38:00
More than 1 in 4 (28.4%) children with care worker parents are growing up in poverty, according to new TUC analysis published recently (Tuesday).
With public displays cancelled, remember to be safe this Bonfire Night, Says RoSPA04/11/2022 09:20:00
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents is concerned that hospitals may see a rise in firework-related injuries after it was announced that many displays have been cancelled across the UK.
Citizens Advice says banks must show understanding, as interest rates increase03/11/2022 16:15:00
Morgan Wild, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, said: “Right now, people are facing a double whammy of soaring interest rates and sky-high inflation.
LGA responds to new Age UK report: Why can’t I get care?03/11/2022 15:10:00
Chair of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, Cllr David Fothergill responded to the new report from Age UK
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision03/11/2022 13:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
NHS Confederation - Everyone should have equal and high-quality access to health care.03/11/2022 11:20:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the Nuffield Trust & NHS Race and Health Observatory analysis.
Audit Wales - We continue to create high quality work that makes a difference02/11/2022 16:25:00
We’ve published our Interim Report