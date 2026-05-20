Knife robberies down by more than a fifth

Knife robberies have fallen sharply in major cities thanks to joint government and police action to tackle one of the most harmful forms of violence and make communities safe.

New Home Office data shows that robberies involving a knife in the 7 highest volume areas are now more than a fifth lower (21%) than they were in June 2024. Offences fell from 15,918 in summer 2024 to 12,633 by March 2026, meaning thousands fewer people experiencing the fear and financial impact of this violent crime.

The continuing fall follows a period when knife robberies were rising. Since 2024, the new focused national leadership and close partnership with policing have turned the tide. The results, published at the start of Knife Crime Awareness Week, demonstrate the impact of innovation, collaboration and focusing on proven-to work tactics, that has come out of the Home Office‑led Knife‑Enabled Robbery Group.

The group, set up in October 2024, brings together the Metropolitan, Greater Manchester, West Midlands, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Avon and Somerset and British Transport police forces to work together on tackling the issue. It has helped forces make better use of intelligence and analysis to spot crime patterns early, strengthen investigations by improving how technology such as CCTV is used to identify suspects and build stronger cases. It has also tightened offender management by targeting repeat and high‑harm offenders in hotspot areas and keeping closer grip on performance and outcomes.

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said:

These results show what can be achieved when we bring a clear focus and relentless grip to tackling knife crime, working hand in hand with the police and our frontline and grassroots partners. I know knife robbery has a devastating impact on victims and communities, so sustained reductions like this matter because they mean fewer people at risk of harm. I am determined to build on this progress as part of this government’s mission to halve knife crime, combining tough enforcement with early intervention and prevention to protect young people and keep communities safe.

Every police force involved has recorded sustained reductions. The largest percentage falls were seen in West Midlands Police and British Transport Police, both down by 39%, alongside a 17% reduction in the Metropolitan Police. Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, Avon and Somerset and South Yorkshire have also seen decreases, ranging from 10% to 21%.

As part of their ongoing efforts, Greater Manchester Police this month launched its new City of Manchester robbery team with dedicated officers targeting knife robberies and offenders in the heart of the city. Part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, officers will provide a visible deterrent, proactively targeting offenders and offences when they occur.

Force lead for robbery at Greater Manchester Police, Chief Superintendent Helen Critchley said:

Knife-enabled robbery is a crime that causes untold and lasting harm to its victims. In addition to the impact on the victims themselves these offences often happen in open and public spaces, and so affect feelings of safety in the local community. Within GMP, we are committed to the role of effective neighbourhood policing in providing public reassurance, preventing these offences and responding efficiently when they do. As part of the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee the force has invested in the creation of a new City of Manchester robbery team who will be tackling all aspects of robbery, including knife-enabled robbery. These frontline officers will provide a visible deterrent, proactively target offenders and when offences do occur, they will provide a best standard of initial investigation to maximise opportunities to bring offenders to justice. We are proud to support the government’s ambition to reduce knife-enabled robbery and to be part to the Home Office taskforce set up to achieve this goal. Through the taskforce we are able to increase knowledge, share best practice and test new ideas to keep our communities safe.

The reductions are part of a wider and sustained downward trend in knife crime. Recent figures show a 27% fall in knife‑related homicides, alongside an overall reduction in knife crime in England and Wales. 63,611 knives have also been removed from the streets through police seizures, surrender schemes and border interventions. Together, these indicators show real progress in reducing the most serious harm and keeping communities safer.

This targeted action is one example of the government’s broader response to knife crime. The latest results and the week of intensified police activity follow the publication of ‘protecting lives, building hope: a plan to halve knife crime’, which brings together action across government, policing and local partners to drive progress and end the cycle of knife crime. The plan sets out a long‑term approach combining tough enforcement with prevention, early intervention and community‑led solutions, as part of the government’s mission to halve knife crime over the next decade.

Knife Crime Awareness Week is a national week of action and engagement led by organisations including the Ben Kinsella Trust. The week shines a spotlight on the devastating impact of knife crime, while highlighting the action being taken across government, policing and communities to prevent violence, protect young people and save lives.

Patrick Green, CEO of the Ben Kinsella Trust and member of the government’s Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime said:

These figures show that coordinated national leadership from the government, and targeted policing, are making a tangible difference, with thousands fewer knife robberies than just 2 years ago. It’s important to recognise that behind every reduction is a life spared the fear, harm or long-lasting impact of violence. However, Knife Crime Awareness Week highlights that real, lasting change depends on all of us. We cannot rely on enforcement alone; we must continue to prioritise prevention, work closely with young people, and ensure they feel supported, informed and empowered to make safe decisions long before they ever feel pressure to carry a knife.

The week also sees a wave of activity across England and Wales for Operation Sceptre, with intensified action from forces up and down the country to tackle knife crime by taking dangerous weapons off the streets and preventing violence before it happens. Led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), the week will see forces carry out targeted enforcement alongside community engagement, including weapons sweeps, test-purchase operations to stop illegal knife sales, knife surrender activity and work in schools and neighbourhoods.

Commander Stephen Clayman, NPCC lead for knife crime and Head of the National Knife Crime Centre, said:

The impact of knife crime on individuals, families and communities is truly devastating and long lasting. While the causes and drivers of knife crime are complex, early intervention and putting in place measures to tackle the root causes are essential and this is a key focus of our work in the newly launched National Knife Crime Centre. Reducing knife crime remains a priority and policing plays a pivotal role in enforcement activity, but we can’t do it alone. By working together with our partners and supporting communities we know that we can be more effective, responsive and take steps to prevent young people carrying knives. Officers and staff work tirelessly every day to tackle knife crime and this week, Sceptre highlights the many activities policing undertakes to keep our communities safe.

Delivering on its plan, and building on these results, the Home Office will continue to work closely with policing partners to build on this progress, expand what works and keep the pressure on knife crime – driving down violence now, while building a safer future for the next generation.

Pooja Kanda, founder of Justice for Ronan Kanda, and member of the government’s Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime said: