Knife robberies fall and County Lines gangs dismantled

Knife crime is falling and communities are safer thanks to a year of decisive action by the Home Office and the police.

New statistics show that in the worst affected areas, knife-point robberies are down 15% since June last year, following targeted action from the government. This compares to a 14% rise in 2024. In real-life terms this means almost 2,500 fewer people experienced the fear of being robbed under the threat of a knife.

At the same time, a government programme set up to take down County Lines – drug smuggling networks that cross regions and often involve the exploitation of children – has led to more than 8,000 arrests, more than 3,000 lines closed and more than 900 knives taken off the streets.

This also saw more than 4,000 exploited children and vulnerable people given support to turn them away from criminally exploitative County Lines gangs and over 600 young people supported by specialist services. There was a 25% drop in hospital admissions for knife stabbings in the areas where large quantities of Class A drugs originate.

Policing Minister Sarah Jones said:

Every line closed, every knife surrendered, every child safeguarded means lives saved and communities safer, and these results prove that our relentless focus on prevention and enforcement is working. We have turned rising knife crime into falling knife crime, and we will not stop until serious violence is driven out of our communities and every young person has the chance of a safer future.

This government is driving an ambitious mission to cut knife crime by half within the next decade, taking decisive action and working hand-in-hand with police forces and local partners to deliver targeted interventions exactly where they are needed most.

In October last year, ministers launched a new group to clamp down on knife robberies, bringing together police forces in seven areas including Birmingham, Manchester and London, to share intelligence, ramp up enforcement, and drive down crime.

The County Lines Programme takes a similar targeted approach to dismantle drug gangs that exploit vulnerable people, while cutting violence and protecting communities. Together, these efforts are demonstrating continued success in making our streets safer by stopping knife crime and shutting down dangerous networks.

Kate Wareham, Strategic Director - Young People, Families and Communities, Catch22 said:

With thousands of children at risk of exploitation, we are really encouraged to see the progress being made by the Home Office in tackling county lines. Its County Lines Programme is having a significant impact in stopping criminal gangs, safeguarding exploited vulnerable people, and keeping communities safe. Catch22 are proud that our national County Lines Support and Rescue Service continues to play a key part of this important work by providing immediate rescue and ongoing support to young victims and through working in partnership with the police.

The statistics out today round off a year of consistent progress and hard-won success.

The government’s knife surrender schemes – amnesties that let people hand in knives and banned weapons safely at police stations, surrender bins, or mobile vans – have taken almost 60,000 knives off the streets, removing deadly weapons from circulation.

Over 50 Young Futures Panel pilots have gone live across England and Wales, bringing together police, social care, education, and youth services to spot children at risk of crime early and connect them to tailored support.

Stronger age checks for the online sale and delivery of knives have been brought forward in the Crime and Policing Bill as part of Ronan’s Law. The same bill introduced legislation including a new child criminal exploitation offence and prevention orders which will disrupt and prevent this exploitation from occurring or re-occurring.

In November, Hex mapping – a new tool for police and community partners to utilise data and intelligence to drive down knife crime in hyperlocal areas – was introduced across 11 local authorities. This allows police and partners to deliver tailored and responsive interventions and tackle knife crime head on.

Earlier this month the government launched a public consultation on proposals to introduce licensing for knife sellers and importers. Tougher restrictions on dangerous blades and stronger enforcement powers are also currently going through Parliament.

Pooja Kanda, knife crime campaigner, mother of Ronan Kanda and member of the government’s Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime, said:

Ronan’s Law is deeply important to me, closing critical gaps that allowed weapons to be obtained too easily, particularly online. Stronger age verification, tighter delivery checks, clearer responsibilities for retailers and platforms, and improved reporting of illegal online activity are practical measures that make a real difference. Alongside this, the national surrender scheme in July 2025 played a vital role in removing over 7,500 weapons from our streets. While there is always more to do, I can’t thank the government enough for this work, and this progress shows what can be achieved when lived experience, campaigners, and government work together to tackle youth violence and strengthen protections for young people and communities, so no other family has to experience the loss that mine has.

Faron Paul, CEO of Fazamnesty and member of the Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime said: