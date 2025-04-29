Knightsbridge Tube station becomes latest addition to step-free network

A new entrance at Knightsbridge Tube station has facilitated the installation of three new lifts, and will increase station capacity.

The new step-free route re-introduces some parts of the station shut for nearly 100 years

Knightsbridge sees more than 13 million journeys each year as people travel to tourist destinations like Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Hyde Park

TfL and the Mayor joined by local MP and London Assembly Member to mark opening of new entrance at station

Knightsbridge station yesterday (Monday, 28rd April) become the 93rd station on the Tube network to offer step-free access, Transport for London (TfL) has announced. A new entrance on Hooper's Court features three 17-person lifts, which provide street-to-platform access to the Piccadilly line for the first time at the station.

The new entrance has been facilitated by TfL working with the Knightsbridge Estate and its developer, Chelsfield. The Estate has redeveloped the building above the station, opening parts of the station that have been out of use since the 1930s due to escalators being installed. TfL has restored architectural features of its façade while modernising other areas. As part of this work, the new entrance was constructed, and step-free access installed.

This represents another step towards the Mayor's ambitious goal of making 50 per cent of Tube stations step-free, making the network more accessible to all Londoners. More than a third of Underground stations across the city provide step-free access, and the installation of lifts at Knightsbridge will provide a crucial service for those with access requirements, parents with buggies or those with luggage or shopping.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, yesterday said:

"I am determined to do everything I can to make our transport network as fair and accessible as possible so that every Londoner can make the most of our city. Knightsbridge Tube station is one of the busiest stations in the capital, seeing more than 13 million journeys each year, attracting visitors to some of our most famous tourist destinations. This important upgrade will bring us closer to my target of making 50 per cent of Tube stations step-free by 2030 as we build a better and safer London for all."

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, said: "The installation of lifts at Knightsbridge means that another important zone 1 station is now step-free, something that will benefit millions of our customers every year. Making our transport network as accessible as possible is one of our top priorities and we are continuing work to make even more of the network step-free as quickly as we can in order to reach the Mayor's ambitious target of making 50 per cent of the Tube step-free."

TfL worked closely with Chelsfield throughout the project, securing a commercial deal that enabled the step-free access works to be delivered at a significantly reduced cost to TfL. Opportunities like this are being pursued across London as TfL seeks ways to make as much of the Tube network as accessible as possible while operating in a financially responsible way.

The main entrance to the station is on Brompton Road, and customers who do not require step-free access are encouraged to continue using this entrance to ensure that the lifts are available for those who need them.

The new entrance will also increase capacity at the station, a key element of the project considering the importance of Knightsbridge to the businesses and tourist attractions nearby. The station is near famous department stores like Harrods and Harvey Nichols, as well as the southern part of Hyde Park and several of London's top hotels.

Joe Powell, MP for Kensington and Bayswater, yesterday said:

"This step-free upgrade at Knightsbridge station is a huge win for my constituency of Kensington and Bayswater. With over 13 million journeys passing through each year, this vital improvement will make a real difference — boosting accessibility for residents, visitors and businesses, increasing footfall, and supporting continued growth in our area. Building a more inclusive transport network is key to creating a fairer, more dynamic capital, and I welcome this important step forward for our community."

James Small-Edwards, the London Assembly Member for West Central, yesterday said:

"The Tube must be for everyone and I'm delighted to see TfL deliver step-free access here in Knightsbridge. This will provide better access for local residents, and for the millions of domestic and overseas visitors who travel to the area every year for the incredible shopping, food and hospitality. It's vital that the work to widen step-free access continues so that we deliver a fully accessible transport network in London."

Mark Wenlock, Director of Bridgemont Real Estate Partners Ltd (former Group Development Director at Chelsfield), yesterday said:

"Knightsbridge Tube Step Free Access was part of a successful complex mixed-use project. Its completion is a great testament to the hard work, teamwork and expertise of Transport for London, the Olayan Group and the Chelsfield Team. We are looking forward to working with Transport for London and the Olayan Group in the future"

Earlier this year, TfL published its Equity in Motion plan, which committed to more than 80 actions to build on the work done since Sadiq Khan became Mayor to create a fairer and safer London. The number of step-free stations has increased from a quarter to a third under Sadiq with the new target of reaching half of the network by 2030. More than 45 mini ramps are also now being introduced across the network to improve step-free access following a successful trial on the Jubilee line.

Notes to Editors