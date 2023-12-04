NHS Wales
|Printable version
Knowledge gap regarding HIV transmission and testing in Wales
The latest Time to Talk Public Health survey from Public Health Wales has shed light on gaps in understanding about HIV transmission and testing.
Just 50 per cent of survey respondents were aware that a person on effective treatment living with HIV cannot pass on the virus.
This is despite respondents reporting an overall sense of confidence in their knowledge about the virus, with 74 per cent saying they were fairly (60 per cent) or very (14 per cent) knowledgeable about HIV.
Encouragingly, 84 per cent of participants agreed (25 per cent strongly agreed) that they felt they could talk to a healthcare professional about doing a HIV test if they wanted to, indicating a positive attitude towards seeking testing and care.
This finding emphasises the importance of destigmatising HIV testing and promoting it as a routine aspect of healthcare.
When asked about home testing, 52 per cent of respondents were unaware that anyone aged 16 and over in Wales can get a free, confidential HIV home test kit.
43 per cent knew there is a medicine called PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) which people can take to stop them from getting HIV when taken as prescribed. PrEP is highly effective at preventing HIV.
The findings highlight a lack of awareness regarding HIV transmission and testing in Wales.
Zoe Couzens, Sexual Health Programme Lead for Public Health Wales, said:
"While it’s encouraging that a majority agreed they can talk to a healthcare professional about a HIV test, it's concerning that some misconceptions about HIV transmission persist - despite a majority of respondents feeling knowledgeable about the virus. This knowledge gap highlights the need to continue our efforts to ensure accurate information reaches the public.
"Testing is a normal and essential part of healthcare. Advances in HIV treatments mean that anyone with HIV can live as long and well as anyone else. Timely testing and treatment can play a crucial role in controlling the spread of the virus as effective treatment reduces the amount of virus in the blood to undetectable levels, meaning HIV can’t be passed on to others."
HIV is a virus that damages the immune system and weakens a person’s ability to fight everyday infections and disease. It can be transmitted through sexual contact or infected body fluids.
For more information on HIV testing and resources available in Wales.
1,094 panel members responded to The Time to Talk Public Health survey conducted in October 2023 which asked residents of Wales (16+ years) their views on a range of health-related subjects. Unless stated otherwise, data are weighted to reflect national population demographics by age, sex and deprivation.
If you are interested in joining the Time to Talk Public Health conversation, you can find more information and sign up here.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/knowledge-gap-regarding-hiv-transmission-and-testing-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Official statistics show impact of pandemic on cancer survival rates01/12/2023 14:15:00
One-year survival rates for most cancer types decreased from 2019 to 2020, latest official statistics show.
New video and easy read guide to support people with a learning disability through the vaccination process01/12/2023 11:25:00
Public Health Wales in collaboration with Improvement Cymru and Learning Disability Wales has coproduced a new video and easy-read guide to support people with a learning disability to explain the process of being invited and having a vaccination.
Closing educational attainment gap offers potential benefits for health, well-being and equity01/12/2023 09:10:00
A tool designed to increase understanding of the connected factors affecting a child’s educational achievement and a review of the mechanisms by which this affects health have been developed by Public Health Wales.
Men are less likely than women to wash their hands29/11/2023 09:15:00
A survey by Public Health Wales has found that men in Wales are less likely than women to think handwashing is necessary.
Calls for action to reduce risk of antibiotic resistance24/11/2023 10:15:00
A woman who has relied on antibiotics since birth has joined calls for people to act to help combat the overuse of these vital medicines.
Early HIV testing key to living healthy lives21/11/2023 09:15:00
As Wales HIV Testing Week starts, community groups and healthcare professionals are reminding sexually active people that anyone can get HIV, and that regular testing is vital to protect yourself and others.
Public Health Wales team awarded funding to improve communicable disease surveillance in care homes17/11/2023 14:15:00
The data science team at Public Health Wales’ Communicable Disease Surveillance Centre has been jointly awarded funding to develop new tools that will help protect care home residents from infectious diseases.
48,000 additional people with diabetes in Wales by 2035 – new analysis15/11/2023 09:15:00
Around one in 11 adults in Wales could be living with diabetes by 2035 if current trends continue, according to a new analysis by Public Health Wales on World Diabetes Day.
Internationally-renowned Welsh childhood anomaly register celebrates 25 years of helping to improve services14/11/2023 09:15:00
A clinician who works with babies and children with severe hip dysplasia has praised Public Health Wales’ CARIS project, which collects data on congenital anomalies in Wales and is celebrating 25 years of operation.