Agriculture support applications open.

Applications for up to £200,000 a year to build farming skills and improve biodiversity have opened.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie also confirmed that the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) would consider requests for multi-year funding agreements, subject to budgetary confirmation each financial year.

The fund promotes skills development, improvements in business practice, resource efficiency, environmental performance and sustainability.

Previous projects supported include a skills development programme for staff working with livestock in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, a course to help crofters, and promoting learning about the benefits of calving intervals on the Isle of Bute.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: