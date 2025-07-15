Scottish Government
|Printable version
Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund
Agriculture support applications open.
Applications for up to £200,000 a year to build farming skills and improve biodiversity have opened.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie also confirmed that the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) would consider requests for multi-year funding agreements, subject to budgetary confirmation each financial year.
The fund promotes skills development, improvements in business practice, resource efficiency, environmental performance and sustainability.
Previous projects supported include a skills development programme for staff working with livestock in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, a course to help crofters, and promoting learning about the benefits of calving intervals on the Isle of Bute.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:
“Since this fund was launched in 2015 it has been supporting the agricultural industry to share really important skills and lessons learned across farming networks. The KTIF is well placed to support tackling the climate emergency through restoring and preserving biodiversity and ecosystems, promoting resource efficiency, improving water and soil management, and preventing and controlling pollution.
“Working with farmers, crofters and land managers we want to do what we can to give them as much stability as possible, with multi-year applications allowing them to better plan for the future and help them try new ways to make farming and food production as sustainable as possible.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/knowledge-transfer-and-innovation-fund/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Island Games come to Scotland14/07/2025 15:05:00
The largest event ever hosted in Orkney began recently, as part of four years of international sport in Scotland which are expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and provide a significant economic boost.
Modelling the economic impact of US tariffs on Scotland and the rest of the world: technical paper14/07/2025 12:05:00
Technical paper on the use of structural gravity modelling which sets out economic modelling on the potential impact of US Tariffs on Scotland and the rest of the world.
Cash-First Programme: interim evaluation - updated10/07/2025 15:05:00
Interim findings from a process and impact evaluation of the Scottish Government's Cash-First Programme. The Programme supports new local partnership work to deliver Cash-First interventions across eight delivery partner areas.
Understanding Uptake of Sustainable and Regenerative Agricultural Practices among Less Favoured Area (LFA) Farmers and Crofters10/07/2025 12:05:00
Research report exploring LFA farmers’ uptake of sustainable practices in Scotland, identifying key motivators, barriers, and support needs to inform future policy.
Expanding care for patients at home09/07/2025 13:15:00
Improving the flow of patients through hospitals.
Age of Criminal Responsibility: learning event report 202509/07/2025 10:05:00
The Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Act 2019 (‘the Act’) raised the age of criminal responsibility in Scotland from 8 to 12 years which is the highest age of all UK nations.
Detect Cancer Earlier marketing campaign: evaluation report 2024/202508/07/2025 13:05:00
An overview of the Detect Cancer Earlier campaign, which ran in two bursts (August/September 2024 and March 2025), including independent evaluation results.
Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray: final evaluation report08/07/2025 12:05:00
Independent evaluation report of the Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray.