Kyle Clifford: Crown Prosecution Service authorises charges in Bushey triple murder case
Lisa Ramsarran, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge Kyle Clifford with three counts of murder following the deaths of Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt in Bushey on Tuesday 9 July.
“Mr Clifford, 26, who was later found by police in Enfield, has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of false imprisonment.
“Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.
“As criminal proceedings are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”
Notes to Editors
- Kyle Marcus Clifford, (DOB: 05/04/1998), is of Rendlesham Road, Enfield.
- He will appear remotely at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 17 September at 10am in Court 1.
- The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
