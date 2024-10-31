techUK
|Printable version
Labour Autumn Budget 2024: Infrastructure, Energy, Water, and Transport Investment Details
Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget for 2024 has laid out a series of strategic investments and reforms across infrastructure, energy, water, and transport, reinforcing Labour’s commitment to building a greener and more resilient UK.
The Chancellor also announced that the government has commissioned Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Dame Angela McLean and National Technology Adviser Dr. Dave Smith to review obstacles to adopting transformative technologies in key growth sectors highlighted by the Industrial Strategy. The review’s insights will shape the forthcoming industrial strategy and sector plans, set to be released with Phase 2 of the Spending Review.
1. Infrastructure Investments: £35 Billion Allocation
Roads and Digital Infrastructure: The budget commits to investing £35 billion in infrastructure improvements over the next five years, specifically targeting local councils' road maintenance and digital infrastructure expansion. A key focus is on improving digital connectivity, with a notable increase in funds to support the expansion of full fibre broadband and 5G networks.
2. Energy Transition and Renewables Investment: £12 Billion Commitment
The budget confirms a total allocation of £12 billion to accelerate the transition towards clean energy. This includes £6 billion earmarked for expanding offshore wind capacity and £4 billion for the Clean Energy Transition Fund, which will focus on hydrogen and solar energy developments. The Green Homes Grant receives £2 billion for household energy efficiency, which targets 300,000 homes in the initial rollout phase.
3. Water Infrastructure and Sustainability: £4.5 Billion Clean Water Initiative
The budget outlines a £4.5 billion initiative to improve water infrastructure, aimed at reducing leakages and improving drinking water quality. A substantial portion, £1.5 billion, is designated for projects that aim to reduce water leakages by 25% by 2030.
4. Transport Modernisation: £20 Billion Package for Green Transport
£20 billion has been allocated to green transport projects, with a clear emphasis on enhancing rail infrastructure and expanding HS2 and other regional rail networks. This investment also includes £5 billion dedicated to expanding the EV charging network to add 100,000 new chargepoints.
You can also read our techUK's insight and summary of key announcements on tech and wins from our Growth Plan.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/labour-autumn-budget-2024-infrastructure-energy-water-and-transport-investment-details.html
Latest News from
techUK
The Autumn Budget 2024: what's in it for tech?31/10/2024 11:15:00
Amidst a challenging fiscal landscape, Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her first Budget under the Labour Government—the first Labour Budget in 14 years that will define the next few years in office.
6 months on from techUK’s Unleashing Innovation campaign week30/10/2024 12:20:00
Re-discover the key topics explored during this week of activity in May.
Launch of Secure Innovation – a Five Eyes Intelligence Partnership30/10/2024 10:25:00
Guidance aimed at protecting the tech sector from National Security threats.
The Financial Conduct Authority Launches It’s New AI Lab29/10/2024 16:25:00
Recently, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab to help firms navigate the challenges of AI adoption.
Smith Institute Selected for AI Spectrum Management Study29/10/2024 13:10:00
The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) is pleased to announce that Smith Institute was chosen as the primary consultancy partner for the AI study on spectrum management.
The Chancellor's Autumn Statement: Growth & Investment: How could the Chancellor's Budget deliver for tech?29/10/2024 11:25:00
Looking ahead to the Chancellor’s Budget, techUK’s Head of Digital Economy dives into what techUK members should expect from the Labour Government’s first Budget in 14 years.
The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement: Growth & Investment: How will the Chancellor’s Budget deliver for tech?28/10/2024 16:30:00
Looking ahead to the Chancellor’s Budget, techUK’s Head of Digital Economy dives into what techUK members should expect from the Labour Government’s first Budget in 14 years.
techUK report - UK Tech SMEs: Driving Economic Growth and Innovation28/10/2024 13:20:00
techUK is excited to announce its latest report, UK Tech SMEs: Driving Economic Growth and Innovation.
Jisc Joins techUK: A New Era of Support for Education and EdTech28/10/2024 10:10:00
Jisc joins techUK, bringing expert support to schools, colleges, and trusts in cybersecurity and digital strategy. Learn how this partnership is set to drive impactful change across the education sector.
One year on from the Online Safety Act - techUK members are introducing new features and product changes to create a safer internet28/10/2024 09:10:00
In the year since the Online Safety Act received Royal Assent, techUK members have made wide ranging product updates and introduced new safety features to improve their services and better serve users.