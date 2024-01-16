WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
LABOUR MARKET: Cost of living crisis is still a long way from over - TUC
- The average weekly wage is still worth £13 less than in 2008
- Unemployment is 220,000 higher than a year ago
Responding to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show wages remain below their value in 2008, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“We all want an end to the cost-of-living crisis. But average pay is still worth £13 a week less than before the crisis began. And 220,000 more people are unemployed than a year ago, with job vacancies falling for the 18th month in a row.
“Conservative failures have cost families too much for too long. Working people desperately need a proper plan for jobs and growth that can get living standards rising sustainably again.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Wales TUC welcomes Welsh Government’s strong support for trade union facility time16/01/2024 15:15:15
Wales TUC warmly welcomes an important statement from the Welsh Government on the vital importance of facility time for trade union activity in the public sector.
CBI responds to latest Labour Market Statistics16/01/2024 14:05:00
CBI has responded to latest Labour Market Statistics.
Protect the right to strike16/01/2024 12:15:00
The UK government’s draconian Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act was forced through Westminster parliament. But the campaign to protect the right to strike continues.
LGA responds to UKHSA HIV survey15/01/2024 10:05:00
It is clear that more needs to be done to tackle the high levels of stigma that remain around HIV
RoSPA - Value added: Costing the true benefits of safety15/01/2024 09:05:00
A new tool designed to calculate the value of safety to any organisation could help strengthen the business case for OSH initiatives but also sell the benefits of a more holistic view of employee care and protection, says Louis Wustemann.
CBI responds to monthly latest GDP figures12/01/2024 16:20:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist, responds to latest monthly GDP figures
NHS Confederation - Statement ahead of BMA junior doctor strike action in Wales12/01/2024 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the Welsh Government's statement on next week's junior doctor strike action.
TUC - “Dismal” growth is still hitting jobs and living standards12/01/2024 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Friday) GDP figures, showing that despite November’s rise GDP is down 0.2% in the three months to November (including manufacturing down 1.9%, construction down 0.6% and services flat at 0.0%)
Audit Scotland - Dumfries and Galloway Council is well led, and must now deliver on service reform12/01/2024 11:05:00
Dumfries and Galloway Council has strong leadership and sound financial management. It now needs to deliver its plans to reform local services, keeping residents better informed on performance and progress.