LABOUR MARKET: Cost of living crisis is still a long way from over - TUC

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) ONS labour market figures, which show wages remain below their value in 2008, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“We all want an end to the cost-of-living crisis. But average pay is still worth £13 a week less than before the crisis began. And 220,000 more people are unemployed than a year ago, with job vacancies falling for the 18th month in a row.

“Conservative failures have cost families too much for too long. Working people desperately need a proper plan for jobs and growth that can get living standards rising sustainably again.”