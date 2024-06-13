National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Labour plans to end section 21 must work for renters and responsible landlords
Following the launch of the Labour Party’s 2024 general election manifesto, the NRLA has issued a statement setting out its position with regards to Labour's proposals for the private rented sector.
Alongside its various pledges, Labour has made a commitment to abolish section 21, or ‘no explanation’ evictions, immediately in the event it forms the next government.
In our statement, the NRLA makes clear that it is ready to work with whoever forms the next government to ensure a “smooth transition” to a new system.
In his response to Labour’s proposed policies, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
"All of the main parties are committed to ending section 21. What matters is ensuring the replacement system works, and is fair, to both renters and responsible landlords.
Given this, we agree with the Shadow Housing Minister who has argued that 'landlords need robust grounds for possessions in legitimate circumstances, and they need the system to operate quickly when they do.'
We stand ready to work constructively with a potential Labour Government to achieve this and ensure a smooth transition to the new system. This needs to include giving the sector time to properly prepare for it."
