Labour’s plans to Get Britain Working must deliver for young people

Payrolled employees fell by 5,000 over the latest month and 43,000 over three months

Vacancies fell by 35,000, the 28th consecutive fall in a row

The youth unemployment rate rose to 13.7%, the highest rate since 2020, with the number of young people in long-term unemployment rising by 83% over past year

Over a million people (1.13 million) are on zero-hours contracts

Inactivity from long-term sickness was slightly down on the quarter (20,000 fall) but still concerningly high at 2.78 million

Real wage growth is 2.7%, with nominal wage growth at 4.8%

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing challenges including falling payrolls and vacancies, with youth unemployment at a post-pandemic high, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Labour’s budget took some vital first steps to repair the economic damage left by the Tories – stronger growth is an essential starting point for more jobs and higher pay. The government’s plan to Get Britain Working must now focus on supporting young people out of long-term unemployment. “With long-term youth unemployment now at a post-pandemic high and still rising, young people urgently need genuine opportunities to work or engage in training. Acting now can set young people up for a better future. “The Get Britain Working white paper will also be an important opportunity to provide life-changing health and employment support to people who are economically inactive because of ill health, but who desperately want to work again.”

Zero-hours contracts

Commenting on figures also published by the ONS today, which show there are now 1.13 million people on zero-hours contracts, Paul Nowak said: