Labour’s plans to Get Britain Working must deliver for young people
- Payrolled employees fell by 5,000 over the latest month and 43,000 over three months
- Vacancies fell by 35,000, the 28th consecutive fall in a row
- The youth unemployment rate rose to 13.7%, the highest rate since 2020, with the number of young people in long-term unemployment rising by 83% over past year
- Over a million people (1.13 million) are on zero-hours contracts
- Inactivity from long-term sickness was slightly down on the quarter (20,000 fall) but still concerningly high at 2.78 million
- Real wage growth is 2.7%, with nominal wage growth at 4.8%
Responding to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing challenges including falling payrolls and vacancies, with youth unemployment at a post-pandemic high, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“Labour’s budget took some vital first steps to repair the economic damage left by the Tories – stronger growth is an essential starting point for more jobs and higher pay. The government’s plan to Get Britain Working must now focus on supporting young people out of long-term unemployment.
“With long-term youth unemployment now at a post-pandemic high and still rising, young people urgently need genuine opportunities to work or engage in training. Acting now can set young people up for a better future.
“The Get Britain Working white paper will also be an important opportunity to provide life-changing health and employment support to people who are economically inactive because of ill health, but who desperately want to work again.”
Zero-hours contracts
Commenting on figures also published by the ONS today, which show there are now 1.13 million people on zero-hours contracts, Paul Nowak said:
“Everyone deserves a decent, secure job that they can build a life on.
“But over a million workers are trapped on zero-hours contracts that offer them little or no security – not knowing how much they will earn from one week to the next and unable to plan budgets or childcare.
“A crackdown on these exploitative zero-hours contracts is long overdue.
“Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is a decisive step towards tackling the scourge of insecure work.
“All working people should have a right to a contract that reflects their regular hours of work and reasonable notice of shifts.”
