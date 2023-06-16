Lack of free-to-air football in Scotland on MPs’ agenda in debate on public broadcasting

MPs will debate issues raised in the Scottish Affairs Committee’s recent report on public broadcasting in Scotland, including the UK Government’s refusal to take action that could allow more Scottish fans to watch major sporting events for free. The debate will take place on Thursday 15 June at 1.30pm.

The debate is an opportunity for MPs to discuss the landscape of public broadcasting in Scotland, as well as for Committee Chair Pete Wishart MP to put the Committee’s recommendations to Sir John Whittingdale MP, Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, and press for answers.

While the Committee’s report, published in March, found that broadcasting in Scotland is “diverse and vibrant”, MPs highlighted concerns with Scottish viewers’ lack of access to free-to-air international football.

During its inquiry, public broadcasters across the board told the Committee that “prohibitive costs” prevented them from purchasing the rights to broadcast live sporting events on free-to-air TV. These events are typically available only by pay-for-view or on subscription platforms.

Measures in the UK Government’s draft Media Bill to safeguard the prominence of public service broadcasters’ on-demand services, and whether the bill properly accounts for Scottish broadcasters such as STV, will also likely be discussed.

