Lack of progress on growth "a wake-up call", says IPPR
Pranesh Narayanan, research fellow at IPPR responds to today’s GDP figures
“This time last year, the Prime Minister pledged to get the economy growing but today’s data, showing a mild technical recession, shows a stark lack of progress.
“Chronic underinvestment in hospitals, schools, net zero, and infrastructure has created a crumbling public realm and a broken economy.
“This should be a wake-up call that spurs the government to prioritise public investment rather than irresponsible tax cuts. Let's fix our problems now rather than storing them up for later.”
IPPR - Revealed: Heart disease is the single largest factor behind people leaving the workforce due to ill health15/02/2024 09:25:00
People are more likely to leave work due to a heart condition than any other health issue, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
Prices still rising a “reminder of the costs working people have paid” says IPPR14/02/2024 16:20:00
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR responds to today’s monthly inflation figures
King's Fund - Call for radical refocusing of health and care system to put primary and community services at its core14/02/2024 15:20:00
The health and care system in England must be radically refocused to put primary and community care at its core if it is to be effective and sustainable, according to a major new report published by The King’s Fund.
IFS - Scottish NHS is treating fewer patients than pre-pandemic, despite big increases in staffing12/02/2024 10:05:00
The COVID-19 pandemic is having long-lasting impacts on NHS hospital activity, productivity and performance in Scotland.
Labour announcement means neither party has plan for sufficient investment to drive growth and net zero, says IPPR12/02/2024 09:05:00
IPPR has reacted with disappointment to the scaling back of Labour’s ambition on its “Green prosperity plan”, saying the party’s recommitment to key policies is welcome but more investment will be needed.
King's Fund - Long-term action needed to improve NHS performance09/02/2024 09:20:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data
IEA - Minimum alcohol price set to rise, despite failure08/02/2024 10:25:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on reports that the Scottish government is set to raise the minimum alcohol unit price by 30 per cent to 65p.
IPPR - Years of under-investment in England’s streets has left people walk wary and cycle cautious, says new report08/02/2024 09:25:00
Chronic underfunding of active travel across England is undermining efforts to get people walking, wheeling and cycling, instead of driving, according to a new report from IPPR. This failure has locked in more congestion and contributed to worsening air quality, making it harder to reduce emissions while also stifling local growth, the report says.