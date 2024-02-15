Pranesh Narayanan, research fellow at IPPR responds to today’s GDP figures

“This time last year, the Prime Minister pledged to get the economy growing but today’s data, showing a mild technical recession, shows a stark lack of progress.

“Chronic underinvestment in hospitals, schools, net zero, and infrastructure has created a crumbling public realm and a broken economy.

“This should be a wake-up call that spurs the government to prioritise public investment rather than irresponsible tax cuts. Let's fix our problems now rather than storing them up for later.”

GDP monthly estimate, UK Statistical bulletins