Lancashire Constabulary congratulated for good performance
Lancashire Constabulary has been congratulated for its overall good performance, although it needs to improve in some areas, the police inspectorate has said.
PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Lancashire Constabulary
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Lancashire Constabulary’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the constabulary was ‘good’ in six areas, ‘adequate’ in one area and ‘requires improvement’ in one area – investigating crime.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said:
“I am pleased with the performance of Lancashire Constabulary in keeping people safe and reducing crime, although it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service. The new leadership team has made a very positive start and is acting quickly on the issues we have raised.
“The constabulary works well with partner organisations to safeguard vulnerable people. This includes the Lancashire violence reduction network, which deploys independent domestic violence advisors to ensure victims receive specialist support as soon as possible after reporting an incident of domestic abuse. It also has strong links with local communities.
“However, the constabulary should review how it investigates domestic abuse, as well as looking at the role and responsibilities of its response officers to ensure they have the capacity to meet demand. There is more to be done in these areas.
“While I congratulate the officers and staff of Lancashire Constabulary for their efforts in keeping the public safe, I will monitor the constabulary’s progress towards addressing these areas for improvement.”
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 07836 217 729 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address).
- In 2014, we introduced our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) inspections, which assess the performance of all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Since then, we have been continuously adapting our approach and this year has seen the most significant changes yet.
- We are moving to a more intelligence-led, continual assessment approach, rather than the annual PEEL inspections we used in previous years. We have also changed our approach to graded judgments. We now assess forces against the characteristics of good performance, and we more clearly link our judgments to causes of concern and areas for improvement.
- We have also expanded our previous four-tier system of judgments to five tiers. As a result, we can state more precisely where we consider improvement is needed and highlight more effectively the best ways of doing things.
- However, these changes mean that it isn’t possible to make direct comparisons between the grades awarded this year with those from previous PEEL inspections. A reduction in grade, particularly from good to adequate, does not necessarily mean that there has been a reduction in performance, unless we say so in the report.
- More information about the new PEEL assessment framework 2021/22 is available on our website.
