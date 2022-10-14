Lancashire Constabulary congratulated for good performance

Lancashire Constabulary has been congratulated for its overall good performance, although it needs to improve in some areas, the police inspectorate has said.

PEEL 2021/22 – An inspection of Lancashire Constabulary

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Lancashire Constabulary’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the constabulary was ‘good’ in six areas, ‘adequate’ in one area and ‘requires improvement’ in one area – investigating crime.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said:

“I am pleased with the performance of Lancashire Constabulary in keeping people safe and reducing crime, although it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service. The new leadership team has made a very positive start and is acting quickly on the issues we have raised. “The constabulary works well with partner organisations to safeguard vulnerable people. This includes the Lancashire violence reduction network, which deploys independent domestic violence advisors to ensure victims receive specialist support as soon as possible after reporting an incident of domestic abuse. It also has strong links with local communities. “However, the constabulary should review how it investigates domestic abuse, as well as looking at the role and responsibilities of its response officers to ensure they have the capacity to meet demand. There is more to be done in these areas. “While I congratulate the officers and staff of Lancashire Constabulary for their efforts in keeping the public safe, I will monitor the constabulary’s progress towards addressing these areas for improvement.”

