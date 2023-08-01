Lancashire Constabulary officer under investigation following serious road traffic collision in Lancaster

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Lancashire Constabulary officer in connection to a collision with a 11-year-old child in Lancaster.

Our independent investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force as a police vehicle was involved in a collision on 25 May 2023 on Owen Road.

At around 8.30pm, the police driver was responding to an emergency call and collided with an 11 year-old-child. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and has made steady improvements since.

We attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures and began reviewing evidence. We have obtained CCTV footage, bodyworn footage from officers involved and witness statements.

Based on our assessment of the available information, we have informed the police driver they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They have also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving. This does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates recently said:

“This incident will have had a big impact on the young child and his family and friends and my thoughts are with all those affected. I hope he continue to make improvements. “Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure. “We have been in contact with the young child’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”

A decision over any potential disciplinary proceedings, referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, or learning arising from this incident will be made by us on conclusion of the investigation.