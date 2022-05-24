National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Lancashire drug dealer jailed over £800,000 of cocaine
A drug dealer who planned the supply of £800,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed for nine years and two months.
John Germaine, 33, of Holt Drive, Burscough, Lancashire, was arrested on 27 September last year on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, near Wigan, by officers from the specialist Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).
On the back seat of his white Ford Kuga was £13,000 in cash and a one kilo bar of cocaine with a purity of 83%.
In the glove compartment, officers found a further £4,880 in cash and 124 grams of cocaine with a purity of 74%.
OCP officers searched a storage unit in Burscough which Germaine rented and they discovered nine more kilos of cocaine and 6.4 kilos of cannabis. Germaine used the storage unit to prepare drugs for onwards supply.
Between May 2019 and September 2021 there were deposits and outgoings from Germaine’s bank account totalling around £133,000. During the same period he paid just £730 tax from his job as a courier.
Germaine admitted possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property at Liverpool Crown Court.
Alongside him was Daniel Weaver, 35, of Cherry Lane, Anfield, Liverpool.
Weaver was a passenger in the car when it was stopped and his fingerprints were on some of the cocaine packaging.
He was convicted by a jury of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring/using criminal property. He was jailed for seven years.
The OCP is a specialist team of officers from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police. The unit was formed to help fight drugs and firearms crime across Merseyside.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Speight recently said:
“Germaine was clearly an important link between street deals and larger consignments of drugs moving around the North West.
“He played a leading role in this conspiracy as he’d rented and operated a secure location where he could prepare his deals.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/lancashire-drug-dealer-jailed-over-800-000-of-cocaine
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Encrochat linked man to drugs haul and stash car23/05/2022 16:15:00
A man who ran a drugs factory of cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis from his home and kept a drugs stash vehicle for two known dealers has been sentenced.
Jail for man with lethal gun and ammunition19/05/2022 14:15:00
A man has been jailed for seven years after a self-loading pistol and ammunition were seized from him on the M1 in Hertfordshire.
Operation Stovewood: Man charged over alleged abuse of four teenagers18/05/2022 09:20:00
Officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood have charged a man from Sheffield with 17 offences relating to the abuse of four teenage girls in the 1990s.
Birmingham Airport drug smuggler lands nine year sentence after being caught with heroin haul16/05/2022 15:43:00
A man who tried to smuggle heroin worth almost £1 million into the UK through Birmingham Airport has been jailed for nine years.
Dock workers charged as part of NCA drug investigation16/05/2022 11:15:00
A Portsmouth dock worker has been arrested and charged with attempted drug importation offences.
Life sentence for man who raped a baby and shared images of his abuse13/05/2022 09:15:00
A man from Runcorn has been given a life sentence of 27 years after he admitted to raping and sexually assaulting a baby.
Third most wanted fugitive arrested in a week10/05/2022 11:15:00
A Liverpool fugitive wanted for murder who was on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list has been arrested in Spain.
Third cannabis factory in a fortnight seized by Organised Crime Partnership09/05/2022 16:15:00
Two men have been arrested and a cannabis grow worth approximately £75,000 seized as part of an investigation led by the joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland Organised Crime Partnership.