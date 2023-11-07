Environment Agency
|Printable version
Lancashire duo prosecuted for fishing in the close season
Two men from Lancashire have been fined for fishing illegally during the close season in the River Ribble at Preston.
The pair were caught fishing during close season – when fishing is prohibited - on 15 June 2023 by an Environment Agency enforcement team.
The close season for freshwater fishing in England’s rivers runs from 15 March to 15 June inclusive every year. This allows protection for fish during their vulnerable spawning period.
Nathan Hart, aged 31, of Lord Street, Fleetwood and Jonathan Mundell, aged 40, of Cedar Road, Preston pleaded guilty to breaching national byelaws at North Cheshire Magistrates Court. They were each told to pay £191 in fines and costs.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency, said:
Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable.
The cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalties received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lancashire-duo-prosecuted-for-fishing-in-the-close-season
Latest News from
Environment Agency
The Big Soil Stocktake: closing the data gap03/11/2023 13:25:00
Alan Lovell, Environment Agency Chair yesterday spoke at Anthropy 2023 on the importance of closing the data gap on soil health.
Environmental principles duty comes into force01/11/2023 14:25:00
Under the duty set out in the Environment Act 2021, ministers and policy makers must consider the environmental impact of new policies.
Prepare for Storm Ciarán01/11/2023 11:20:00
People are being urged to prepare for the threat of flooding as Storm Ciarán hits
Wiltshire and Dorset groundwater flooding roadshow27/10/2023 13:25:00
Series of events across the two counties to educate the public on this type of flooding.
Environment Agency will investigate Horncastle Flood Scheme26/10/2023 13:25:00
Storm Babet brought significant heavy rainfall across much of the UK. On Friday 20 October, we saw at least a month's rain in 24 hours across Lincolnshire.
Yaverland, Sandown and Shanklin seafront needs your feedback20/10/2023 13:25:00
The Environment Agency, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, is exploring a sustainable future for the coastal frontage in Yaverland and Shanklin.
Environment Agency and partners practise for extreme storm event17/10/2023 15:25:00
Multi-agency operation, led by Environment Agency, tested flood response on South Coast. Climate change means increased risk of coastal erosion and flooding.