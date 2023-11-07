Lancashire duo prosecuted for fishing in the close season

Two men from Lancashire have been fined for fishing illegally during the close season in the River Ribble at Preston.

The pair were caught fishing during close season – when fishing is prohibited - on 15 June 2023 by an Environment Agency enforcement team.

The close season for freshwater fishing in England’s rivers runs from 15 March to 15 June inclusive every year. This allows protection for fish during their vulnerable spawning period.

Nathan Hart, aged 31, of Lord Street, Fleetwood and Jonathan Mundell, aged 40, of Cedar Road, Preston pleaded guilty to breaching national byelaws at North Cheshire Magistrates Court. They were each told to pay £191 in fines and costs.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency, said: