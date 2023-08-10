Think Tanks
|Printable version
Lancaster University - 'The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty'
In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr Renaud Foucart writes about the Channel 4 provocative 'mockumentary', A British Miracle Meat, which depicts ordinary Britons facing the cost of living crisis selling thin slices of their tissue to an innovative factory that uses it to grow lab meat.
Dr Foucart argues the programme, inspired by Jonathan Swift’s satire A Modest Proposal (1726), is a perfect example of a 'repugnant market' - where disgust or distaste leads governments to ban certain transactions rather than tackling the underlying economic reasons for them.
You can read the full article here: The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty (theconversation.com)
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Lancaster University - 'How the Bank of England’s interest rate hikes are filtering through to your finances'10/08/2023 09:20:00
In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr William Tayler (Economics) explains what recent interest rate hikes and high inflation really means and how it will affect our purses and pensions differently - depending on what stage of life we are in.
IFS - Employment, earnings and incomes in Scotland09/08/2023 12:25:00
How have employment, earnings and incomes performed in Scotland compared with the rest of the UK? What drives geographic inequalities within Scotland?
The King's Fund responds to DHSC announcement of 13 new community diagnostic centres04/08/2023 16:25:00
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King’s Fund responded to the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement of 13 new community diagnostic centres
Take a robust line with exploitative retail employers, says IPPR Scotland04/08/2023 09:05:00
Scottish government urged to hold to account retailers who pay below the real living wage, for their role in the rise in struggling families in Scotland
CSJ - What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?03/08/2023 11:25:00
What next for the business response to modern slavery in supply chains?
Kings Fund - Sarah Woolnough announced as new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund03/08/2023 09:25:00
Sarah Woolnough, current Chief Executive of Asthma + Lung UK, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of The King’s Fund. Sarah will succeed Richard Murray, who will step down in November 2023.
IFS - How did parents’ experiences in the labour market shape children’s social and emotional development during the pandemic?02/08/2023 14:25:00
Around 50% of families saw changes in labour market status during the COVID-19 pandemic. This impacted the emotional development of their children.
IPPR - German-style levelling up would see £854 million annual pot for Yorkshire’s leaders02/08/2023 13:25:00
The UK government’s approach to funding for levelling up has been widely criticised – including by the influential Public Accounts Committee – for being competitive and opaque.
Parents and carers call for overhaul of employment support31/07/2023 10:05:00
Over 100 parents and carers have come together to call on the government to reform the benefits system to help people get into and on in work, by scrapping punitive measures and focusing on breaking down employment barriers.