Lancaster University - 'The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty'

In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr Renaud Foucart writes about the Channel 4 provocative 'mockumentary', A British Miracle Meat, which depicts ordinary Britons facing the cost of living crisis selling thin slices of their tissue to an innovative factory that uses it to grow lab meat.

Dr Foucart argues the programme, inspired by Jonathan Swift’s satire A Modest Proposal (1726), is a perfect example of a 'repugnant market' - where disgust or distaste leads governments to ban certain transactions rather than tackling the underlying economic reasons for them.

You can read the full article here: The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty (theconversation.com)