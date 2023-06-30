Welsh Government
Land Transaction Tax update: summer 2023
Update on our Land Transaction Tax (LTT) services and guidance for tax professionals.
Payments for Land Transaction Tax
When you make a payment for Land Transaction Tax, it’s important the 12-digit unique transaction reference number (UTRN) is used as the bank payment reference.
Please do not:
- add any gaps between the 12 digits
- add the letters 'UTRN' or any other characters
Your payment may be delayed if the bank payment reference (the UTRN) does not exactly match the UTRN on your LTT return.
New higher rate question in Land Transaction Tax (LTT) return
From 28 June 2023, a new higher rate question will be in the LTT return. You’ll only need to complete this question if you’re filing a higher rate transaction.
If you submit a higher rate return before 28 June you do not need answer the new question. If you start a higher rate return before 28 June, but submit it after 28 June, a response to the new question will be needed before the return can be submitted.
If you need help to complete the return, see our updated LTT return guidance or contact us.
Paper Land Transaction Tax (LTT) returns
From 3 July 2023, you’ll only be able to file LTT returns online. We’ll no longer accept paper returns from agents/conveyancers.
To file online, you’ll need to register, please allow up to 2 weeks to complete the process.
We’ve made this change because returns filed online:
- are quick to complete, and you receive immediate confirmation
- they use a secure portal which reduces the chances of loss or theft
- they provide greater value for money by reducing administration costs
If you have any queries about how to file or register online, please contact us.
Our PO Box address has changed
On 3 April 2023, our postal address changed to:
Welsh Revenue Authority, PO Box 108, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 7DL
Any post sent to our previous postal address will be redirected to our new one. We recommend using our online contact form to send us correspondence.
If you have any questions, contact us.
Calculating multiple dwellings relief
We are conducting user research about how our customers calculate multiple dwellings relief (MDR).
If you file transactions that are entitled to MDR, we’d really appreciate it if you could take 5 to 10 minutes to complete our short survey on calculating multiple dwellings relief.
This is an opportunity for you to tell us what you think to ensure that our services are as user friendly as possible.
Thank you for your cooperation, we do appreciate your help.
