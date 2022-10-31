Monday 31 Oct 2022 @ 14:15
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Printable version

Landlords call on new housing secretary to get rental reform right for landlords and tenants

Responding to confirmation of Michael Gove’s reappointment as Housing Secretary, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

“The NRLA congratulates Michael Gove on his reappointment as Housing Secretary.

“Top of his in tray will be progressing with the plans he previously worked on to reform the private rented sector, including ending Section 21 repossessions.

“Our survey data shows that most can envisage operating without Section 21 provided other proposals, such as on court reform and reformed grounds for possession, have their confidence.

“We will work constructively with the new Secretary of State to ensure the final reform package has the confidence of responsible landlords and tenants alike. This includes the need for action to tackle anti-social tenants, scrapping plans that would decimate the student housing market, and reforming the courts to ensure legitimate possession cases are dealt with more swiftly.”

 

Channel website: https://www.nrla.org.uk?ref=wg

Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/landlords-call-on-new-housing-secretary-to-get-rental-reform-right-for-landlords-and-tenants

Share this article
Latest Campaign Updates Latest Research Updates Latest Research Reports
Join the NRLA Latest News NRLA Research

Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)

One month countdown : NRLA confirms minister for PRS as keynote speaker

25/10/2022 11:15:00

The NRLA, the largest membership association for landlords, recently (21 October 2022) announced new speakers for the National Landlord Conference.

Landlords respond to reports on future of Government rental reform plans

12/10/2022 14:15:00

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association yesterday responded to reports in The Times that the Government is considering scrapping plans to end Section 21, ‘no explanation’ repossessions.

NRLA announces new Carpetright partnership

07/10/2022 12:33:00

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has announced the start of a new partnership with Carpetright, one of the UK’s leading providers of floor coverings and beds.

Landlords respond to rent increase research

26/09/2022 16:15:00

The NRLA recently (23 September 2022) responded to research published by Shelter on rent increases in the private rented sector.

Energy bill support demonising landlords

23/09/2022 14:15:00

Chris Norris, Policy Director for the National Residential Landlords Association, yesterday Responded to news that the Government plans to legislate to ensure landlords pass on the Energy Bills Support Scheme discount to tenants paying all-inclusive rents.

Rental reforms risk becoming a charter for anti-social behaviour, says NRLA CEO

08/09/2022 16:15:00

Government plans to reform the private rented sector risk becoming a charter for anti-social behaviour without urgent changes.

NRLA responds to launch of Decent Homes Standard consultation

02/09/2022 14:15:00

Following the Government’s announcement of its Decent Homes Standard (DHS) consultation, the NRLA has commented on what it believes a future DHS should entail.  

Regional research findings reveal state of UK's supply crisis

19/08/2022 15:15:15

Demand for rental homes across the UK has reached record levels as almost a quarter of landlords say they plan to sell off homes.

Next PM must tackle rental supply crisis in Yorkshire and the Humber

29/07/2022 11:15:00

The next Prime Minister must tackle the supply crisis in the private rented sector in Yorkshire and the Humber if homeownership ambitions are to become a reality.

Automation & Bots4Good 2022