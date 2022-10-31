Landlords call on new housing secretary to get rental reform right for landlords and tenants

Responding to confirmation of Michael Gove’s reappointment as Housing Secretary, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:

“The NRLA congratulates Michael Gove on his reappointment as Housing Secretary.

“Top of his in tray will be progressing with the plans he previously worked on to reform the private rented sector, including ending Section 21 repossessions.

“Our survey data shows that most can envisage operating without Section 21 provided other proposals, such as on court reform and reformed grounds for possession, have their confidence.

“We will work constructively with the new Secretary of State to ensure the final reform package has the confidence of responsible landlords and tenants alike. This includes the need for action to tackle anti-social tenants, scrapping plans that would decimate the student housing market, and reforming the courts to ensure legitimate possession cases are dealt with more swiftly.”